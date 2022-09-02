Top riders on the Canadian rodeo circuit to compete at Valley West Stampede

“Who to watch for” this long weekened in Langley

Riders who currently top the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association’s (CPRA) standings will compete at the Valley West Stampede (VWS) this weekend at the Langley Riders Society rodeo arena.

Riders from Canada, the U.S., Mexico, and even Australia will compete in four events at the new stampede starting at 2 p.m. each day – Saturday, Sunday, and Labour Day Monday.

As the event is CPRA-sanctioned, riders will also be able to collect points towards their year-end total. Top riders competing at the long-weekend event are listed below:

SADDLE BRONC

· Logan Hay of Wildwood, Alta., tops the national standings in saddle bronc and will compete on Labour Day Monday at VWS.

· Number two in the standings is Layton Green of Meeting Creek, Alta., who will appear on opening day Saturday.

· Third in the Canadian standings is Kole Ashbacher of Arrowwood, Alta. (rides Sunday), fourth is Zeke Thurston of Big Valley, Alta. (Saturday), and fifth is Kolby Wanchuk of Sherwood Park, Alta. (Saturday).

· Also competing are number seven, Jake Watson of Hudson’s Hope, B.C. (Saturday) and number nine-ranked Lachlan Miller from Warwick, Australia (Sunday).

BAREBACK

· Cole Goodine of Carbon, Alta. (Monday) tops the national standings in bareback, followed closely by Ty Taypotat of Nanton, Alta. (Saturday).

· Number three in the standings is Caleb Bennett of Corvallis, Montana, who appears Sunday.

· Number four-ranked Clint Laye of Cadogan, Alta., rides Monday.

BULL RIDING

· Jared Parsonage of Maple Creek, Sask. (Sunday), is far and away the nation’s number one rider in this category.

· His nearest challengers are Lonnie West of Cadogan, Alta. (Monday) and Jordan Hansen of Amisk, Alta. (Sunday).

· Also competing at VWS on Saturday is sixth-ranked Edgar Durazo from Moctezuma, Mexico and number seven Jacob Gardner of Fort St. John (Sunday).

LADIES BARREL RACING

· Bayleigh Choate of Fort Worth, Texas (Sunday) tops the national standings in this event and will be hard to catch.

· Taylor Manning of Yellowhead County, Alta. (Monday) and Shelby Spielman of Ponoka, AlbertaAlta. (Sunday) are in a dead heat for second and third; followed closely by Justine Elliott of Lacombe, Alta. (Monday), and number five Lane Wills of Pouce Coupe, B.C. (Sunday).

Also, competing for trophies, some young local kids will ride race sheep for the mutton busting event, which will take place during intermissions.

The Valley West Stampede will be held on the Langley Riders Society grounds on 208th Street near 42nd Avenue in Langley with bleachers for up to 2,000 spectators each day.

General admission tickets are $25 for adults, and $10 for children 12 and younger. Tickets are available online from the stampede’s website https://valleywest.ventures or showpass.com/langley-rodeo.

.