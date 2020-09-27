Swimmers from the Langley and Abbotsford Olympians swim clubs lined up at the start line in Walnut Grove pool before a race in January, 2019 (File photo by Kieran O’Connor/Black Press Media)

Township looks at ‘next possible steps’ to re-open Walnut Grove pool to competition

Review is only an update, not ‘prescriptive,’ mayor Froese cautioned

A campaign to have competitive swimming resume at Langley’s Walnut Grove pool convinced Langley Township council to have staff look into “next possible steps” in re-opening recreational facilities that were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Councillor Blair Whitmarsh made the proposal at the Monday, Sept. 21 meeting of council, indicating it was in response to “members of the community [who] are requesting information on the re-opening plans for the Township recreation facilities that remain closed.”

Whitmarsh explained he was looking for information, not a commitment to an exact opening date.

“Lots of other communities are opening [their rec facilities] and there may be very good reasons why we aren’t opening ours,” Whitmarsh commented.

Coun. Kim Richter opposed the proposal, saying with COVID-19 cases on the rise, council should not be pressured by what she described as “special interest groups.”

“We have to look at the risk factors,” Richter argued.

“Just because some group or other groups want to have pools opened, doesn’t justify putting the whole community at risk.”

Mayor Jack Froese viewed the review by staff as an update, not something “prescriptive” to set a reopening date.

Staff are scheduled to make a presentation to council on “next possible steps” at the Monday, Oct. 5 meeting.

READ ALSO: Reopen pools to swimmers, Langley Township urged

Earlier in the day, Kristi McIntosh of the Langley Olympians swim club (LOSC) made another pitch to council to end the continuing shutdown of Walnut Grove pool, the club’s normal base for practices and hosting competitions.

In March, LOSC swimmers lost their practice places at the Walnut Grove and W.C. Blair indoor pools, when they were ordered closed as part of the COVID-19 lockdown.

READ ALSO: Langley swim club unsure about Township pool reopening

While the club is grateful the township has since reopened the outdoor pool in Aldergrove, McIntosh told council there are problems; the commuting time from Walnut Grove, where most club members live, to Aldergrove, the coming of school, and fall weather.

“The outside temperatures are going to drop soon,” she warned.

Walnut Grove, a “superior” indoor facility which can host top-level meets , is a better option, according to McIntosh.

As for potential viral heath hazards, McIntosh noted thatCOVID “outbreaks are not at pools,” and Township skating rinks have been cleared to re-open.

McIntosh, a parent and volunteer with the LOSC, described how the club been reduced from 260 to 70, mostly older competitive swimmers.

“We have lost members to Surrey clubs,” McIntosh reported.

LOSC swimmers are “beyond anxious,” McIntosh said.

She told council one of them is her 17-year daughter, who, she described as one second away from an Olympic trial time and potentially qualifying for a university swim team.

“She just needs to get a race in,” McIntosh said.

“This is killing her.”

After the meeting and the vote to look into “next possible steps,” McIntosh said she was “kind of” encouraged.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangleySwimming

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cohort Cup hockey tournament coming to Abbotsford

Just Posted

Township looks at ‘next possible steps’ to re-open Walnut Grove pool to competition

Review is only an update, not ‘prescriptive,’ mayor Froese cautioned

Falling tree claims life in Langley

Victim was reportedly out for a walk on a rural road

Fort Langley artists extend traditional season on virtual gallery

Group’s latest exhibition is a seasonally themed show called Autumn Bounty

Langley wildlife centre desperate for caregivers

Critter Care is in need of co-op students as COVID curtails number of international interns

LETTER: Election nothing more than a ‘farce’ called by opportunists

A Langley man is critical of being sent to the polls with little chance to know his candidates

QUIZ: Do you know what’s on TV?

Fall is normally the time when new television shows are released

Canadian ski resorts wrestle with pandemic-vs.-profit dilemma as COVID-19 persists

Few are actually restricting the total number of skiers they allow on the hill

Victoria-area RCMP locate high-risk sex offender thanks to help of taxi cab driver

Scott Jones wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, ‘a risk to women and girls,’ police say

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

End of CERB means uncertainty for some, new system for others

As of a week ago, the CERB had paid out $79.3 billion to 8.8 million people

Horgan, Wilkinson trade barbs over MSP premiums, health care at campaign stops

Horgan called a snap election for Oct. 24 earlier this week

‘I could hear him huffing and see the whites of his eyes,’ says Okanagan woman about her bear encounter

Bear charges at woman mountain biking on Conkle Mountain

PHOTOS: 2nd calf in a month confirmed among Southern Resident killer whale pod

Center for Whale Research said they will eagerly await to observe the calf to evaluate its health

Most Read