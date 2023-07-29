Track and field championships continue in Langley

Nine women under 20 years old competed in the women javelin throw for their age group at the 2023 Canadian Track and Fields Championships on Saturday, July 29. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Elizabeth Hoffman, 17, competed in the women javelin throw under 20 years old on Saturday, July 29 at the Canadian Track and Field Championships being held at McLeod Athletic Park. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Akira Munro 18, waits for her turn to throw a javelin in the women under 20 years old throw. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Sophia Saldutto, 18, competed in the women javelin throw under 20 years old on Saturday, July 29 at the Canadian Track and Field Championships being held at McLeod Athletic Park. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Alex Seagris, 19, competed in the women javelin throw under 20 years old on Saturday, July 29 at the Canadian Track and Field Championships being held at McLeod Athletic Park. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Akira Munro, 18, competed in the women javelin throw under 20 years old on Saturday, July 29 at the Canadian Track and Field Championships being held at McLeod Athletic Park. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Rose Forshaw, 19, competed in the women javelin throw under 20 years old on Saturday, July 29 at the Canadian Track and Field Championships being held at McLeod Athletic Park. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

Al McLeod, an official for the track and field championships, has been calling the faults in the field for more than 30 years.

The Langley Township is hosting the championships for the second year in a row at McLeod Athletic Park, which run from Thursday to Sunday, July 27 to 30.

On Saturday, July 29, he and other officials called the faults and metres of the women’s javelin throw under 20 years old of the 2023 Canadian Track and Field Championships taking place at McLeod Athletic Park in Langley.

“I’m not otherwise connected to the name of the park,” McLeod chuckled.

While some events go worse or better, McLeod said today’s event went rather smoothly.

Alexis Seagris, 19, from Ontario came first with her farthest throw of 44.40 metres.

She was followed up by second place Dayley Reimer, 18, from Alberta with her 42.78 metres throw, and Sophia Saldutto, 18, also from Ontario with a throw of 41.64 metres.

McLeod said ever since he started doing throws, he’s enjoyed being in the field and helping out where he could.

”Some of the people are very interesting. Being in the field as long as I have… you watch people growing up,” he said.

“The camaraderie is what we keep coming back for, a lot of us. It’s like family.”

He said he would love to see more young people joining the field.

“A lot of us are 60, 70, 80 plus. We need young folks to come out. There are some great teachers out here,” McLeod said.

More than 1,330 athletes are expected to compete in the championships.

The event continues Sunday, July 30, at McLeod Athletic Park. The public can purchase tickets online or on site. There are competitions for seniors, youth under 20, para-athletes, and more between Thursday and Sunday.

For details on the competition or to purchase tickets, people can visit athletics.ca.

