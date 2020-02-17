Training injury will keep Langley boxer out of Gallagher tournament

Langley light middleweight Ali Owainati suffered a training injury that will prevent him from lacing up for the annual Jim Gallagher memorial boxing event at the Cloverdale Legion Feb. 22 (Ali Owainati/special to the Langley Advance Times).

A training injury will keep Langley boxer Ali Owainati from taking part in the Eighth annual Annual Jimmy Gallagher memorial boxing show.

“We just got bit by the boxing gods,” organizer Ralph Robson told the Langley Advance Times on Sunday, Feb. 16.

“Owainati received a cut to the lip area in his last sparring session,” Robson explained.

“It is not a real serious injury and should heal up quickly. However, for safety reasons, the doctors will not allow him to compete until full healing has taken place.”

Owainati, who took up boxing when he was 15, took up the sport again at 35.

In just over a year, the now 36-year-old Owainati went from 210 lbs. to 165 lbs.

In an interview leading up the Gallagher event, the Langley realtor said balancing the demands of career, family, and sport are challenging, but worth it, Owainati believes.

“One has to prioritize,” Owainati explained.

“One has to make time for passion.”

Port Kells Boxing Club coach Al Harper has 17 bouts scheduled for next Saturday, Feb. 22, featuring youth boxers, elite (senior) boxers, open (experienced) boxers and novice boxers.

There will be three championship belt fights.

Brendan Kim of Port Kells Boxing versus Dominique Constant of Sooke; Ethan Paskek of the Cougar Boxing Club of Edmonton against Aaron Madriga of North Vancouver Griffiths Boxing; and Manraj Dhanoa of Bisla Boxing in Surrey versus Michael Viloria of the Mendoza Boxing in South Surrey.

One bout will see Nola Howarth of New Westminster, Queen City Boxing take on Olivia Grimme of White Rock’s Ocean City Boxing.

Also featured is a novice heavy-weight bout between Gunner Andersen of Maple Ridge Boxing and Shane McLauchlin of Force Boxing, Vancouver Island.

Admission to the Cloverdale Legion, located at 17567-57th Ave., is $20 and children 12-and-under get in free.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the fights running from 7-10 p.m.

The annual event is a joint venture between the Legion and the B.C. Amateur Boxing Association, with funds raised go to support junior boxers with things like travel expenses.



