Trappers forward Carter Graham. Photos courtesy Tonino Guzzo.

Trappers back to peak form

Langley Junior B Team aims for playoffs

After losing their starting goalie Kristian Lyon due to injury late last year, the Langley Trappers Junior B team had a slump, but it was only temporary.

Lyon was out for about two months.

“He was having a fantastic season,” said Head Coach Burt Henderson.

With Lyon back, the Pacific Junior Hockey League team is firing on all cylinders again and has won four in a row since his return.

Despite the setback, the team is already ahead of the last season, when they tallied 18 wins.

Trappers are second in the Harold Brittain Conference with 20 wins in 36 games and 451 points, just behind conference leader Abbotsford which has 23 wins in 35 games and 49 points.

It’s a good position for a brand-new team in its second year.

“[It is] surprising to some, but not to us,” Henderson said.

“We know what we have.”

One indication of the depth of talent:

Trappers forwards Casey Whintors, from Langley, and Trevor Sundher, from Surrey, have been named to the 2019 Pacific Junior Hockey League All-Star game.

Whintors earned his spot on the All-Star roster with 15 goals and 19 assists in 27 games which leads the team with a 1.3 points per game average.

Trevor Sundher has eight goals, 10 assists, and 18 points to achieve a .5 points per game average.

