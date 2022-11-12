Trappers coach to head first PJHL top prospects team

Langley Trappers Head Coach Brad Bakken will be at the helm of the Pacific Junior Hockey League’s (PJHL) team for the first annual British Columbia Hockey Conference Prospects Game against the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) on Nov. 22 in Chilliwack. (file)

Langley Trappers Head Coach Brad Bakken will be at the helm of the Pacific Junior Hockey League’s (PJHL) team for the first annual British Columbia Hockey Conference (BCHC) Prospects Game against the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL).

Set for Tuesday, Nov. 22nd at the Sardis Sports Complex in Chilliwack, the game will see the top young players from the two leagues face off in front of Junior A coaches and scouts.

Chilliwack Jets assistant coach Cam Campbell and Langley Trappers assistant coach Gary Mahesh will serve as assistant coaches under Bakken, while Ridge Meadows Flames general manager Derek Bedard has been named the team’s Operations Manager and Abbotsford Pilots trainer Krista-Lee Walchuk has been named Athletic Trainer & Equipment Manager.

Last season, Bakken and the Trappers captured the 2022 PJHL championship before defeating the host Delta Icehawks in the gold medal game to hoist the Cyclone Taylor Cup.

Currently, the Trappers sit in top spot in the Harold Brittain Conference, just ahead of Ridge Meadows Flames.

Three Trappers are on the PJHL prospects team roster: defenceman Nicholas Goyer, currently sitting ninth in scoring by PJHL defencemen, and forwards Jamie Hylands and Jacob Zaurrini.

“This game marks a tremendous opportunity for top young BCHC players to be seen and recruited by Junior A clubs,” said Trevor Alto, PJHL Commissioner.

KIJHL staff will includes head coach Dave Hnatiuk (Grand Forks Border Bruins), assistant coaches Mark Readman (Princeton Posse) and Ty Valin (Fernie Ghostriders), operations manager Lance Morey (Nelson Leafs) and athletic trainer Nicholle Auger (Fernie Ghostriders).

“This is an exciting group of players that the staff has been able to put together,” said Alto.

“We feel they will not only showcase themselves well at this event but highlight further some elite up-and-coming talent we have in this league”

Both teams will gather in Chilliwack on Monday, Nov. 21st where they will practice and attend an event banquet prior to the game the next day.

The 2022 BCHC Top Prospects Game will face off at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22nd.

