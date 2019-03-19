Trappers on brink of elimination after third loss

“We’ve got to play desperate hockey’ coach of Langley hockey team says

Langley Trappers were hoping their return to home ice would help them recover from back-to-back losses to the North Vancouver Wolf Pack in the PJHL championship final series.

It didn’t work out that way.

North Van made it three in a row Monday at George Preston, posting a 5-4 win in double overtime and putting them one game away from winning the best-of-seven series.

That follows their 4-0 win over Langley on Friday, March 15, and a 3-1 win Saturday, March 16.

Trappers head coach Burt Henderson called the Monday results “unfortunate,” saying Langley was good on the power play Monday, but so was the North Van team.

Game four is scheduled for Wednesday, March 20, also at George Preston, at 7 p.m.

“It’s do or die,” Henderson said.

“We’ve got to play desperate hockey.”

Winner of the final goes to the provincial championship.

