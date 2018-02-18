Trappers on brink of elimination

Langley junior B hockey club has no margin for error after dropping first three games to Abbotsford

The Langley Trappers have no margin for error after dropping back-to-back games in Abbotsford over the weekend.

The Trappers find themselves down 3-0 in their best-of-seven PJHL playoff series after losing 5-3 in game two and 5-0 in game three to the Pilots on Friday and Saturday.

Langley had lost game 1 2-1 on Feb. 14 at the George Preston Recreation Centre.

The series shifts back to Langley for game four on Feb. 19 with a 7 p.m. puck drop.

Langley hosted game one, despite being the lower seed, but could not take advantage.

The Trappers found some offence in game two with Colin Cromie, Hollander Thompson and Carter Graham each finding the back of the net. But Jacob De Waal and Alexander Methorst each scored twice while Jamie Housch iced it with a late goal for the Pilots victory.

Game three was all Abbotsford with five different Pilots finding the score sheet.

Ryan MacDonald, Brady Morton, Baylee Wright, Cameron Obcena and Noah Wiebe getting goals.



