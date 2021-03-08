Trent Miner returns to play goal for Vancouver Giants

Trent Miner is returning to the Vancouver Giants, the team announced. He has been released by the Colorado Eagles of the AHL.(Rik Fedyck/Vancouver Giants)

Goaltender Trent Miner is returning to the Vancouver Giants, the team announced on Monday, March 8.

Colorado Eagles, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the NHL Colorado Avalanche, have released Miner from his amateur tryout agreement.

The 2001-born Miner, who hails from Souris, Man., is rejoining the Langley-based Giants just in time for the new WHL season in B.C., which will play out of two hub centres located in Kamloops and Kelowna, beginning Friday, March 26.

READ ALSO: Return to play by Vancouver Giants team confirmed

Miner begins his third full season with the Giants after appearing in six games at the AHL level, where he posted a 2-3-1 record with the Eagles, amassing a 2.86 goals-against average, a .903 save percentage in addition to earning his first professional shutout.

READ ALSO: Miner makes debut in Giants crease

Originally selected by the Giants 20th overall in the 2016 WHL bantam draft, Miner previously played for the Brandon Wheat Kings midget AAA team, compiling a 17-3-0-0 record with a .941 save percentage and a 1.64 goals against average. He led the Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League in all three categories.

He was brought up to Langley after the Giants dealt back-up goaltender Todd Scott to the Edmonton Oil Kings as part of a deal to acquire forward Davis Koch.

Since the 2017-18 season, Miner has appeared in 69 regular season games for Vancouver posting a 41-20-3-2 record with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage with four shutouts. Miner has appeared in an additional nine playoff games for the G-Men and is 5-4.

He is the reigning Post-Secondary Academic Player of the Year with the Giants.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Giants winning streak ends at 11 after a 2-1 setback Saturday in Everett

Miner was part of the effort that saw the Giants win 11 straight in 2020, matching their longest ever regular season winning streak, set in 2008-2009.

Miner was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in 2019, the same week the team drafted defence man Bowen Byram, becoming the third Giant ever selected by the Avalanche (Mason Geertsen was drafted in 2013) and the 32nd Giant ever selected to the NHL.

LangleyVancouver GiantsWHL