Trinity Western University women’s soccer midfielder Jenaya Robertson and volleyball left side Eric Loeppky have been named male and female finalists for the Canada West 2019-20 Athlete of the Year awards. (File)

Trinity Western athletes up for CW athlete of the year

Eric Loeppky and Jenaya Robertson had very good seasons

Langley-based Trinity Western University’s men’s volleyball left side Eric Loeppky and women’s soccer midfielder Jenaya Robertson have been named male and female finalists for the Canada West 2019-20 Athlete of the Year awards.

Robertson and Loeppky had outstanding seasons in which they both won the Canada West and U SPORTS Athlete of the Year awards in their respective sports.

Both were named Trinity Western Athlete of the Year at the 2019-20 Spartan Awards.

READ MORE: Loeppky sets new TWU record

Loeppky, a 6 ft. 5 in. outside hitter for the Spartans. has shattered a number of TWU records during his time there.

In 2017, Loeppky, along with Jesse Elser, Derek Epp, and Jacob Kern were instrumental in Canada’s bronze-medal winning performance against Guatemala at the U21 Pan Am Cup.

Loeppkyled the entire tournament in scoring with 100 points.

READ ALSO: Langley-based Spartans win men’s and women’s Canada West volleyball championships

Robertson set a TWU single-season goal-scoring record in 2019, tallying a conference-high 14 on the year to earn the CW and U SPORTS Player of the Year awards.

The star midfielder captained TWU to one of its most successful seasons in history, taking first place in the Pacific Division with a 12-1-1 record – a mark that matched TWU’s record for most points in a season with 37 (2011).

The other two finalists on the women’s side, are Saskatchewan Huskies track and field athlete Michelle Harrison and Manitoba swimmer Kelsey Wog.

On the men’s side, Loeppky is up against Saskatchewan Huskies hockey goalie Taran Kozun and Calgary Dinos basketball star Brett Layton.

Canada West’s Athletes of the Year, which are selected by the conference’s 17 members, will be announced Thursday, May 7th at 9 a.m.

The CW winners will move forward as nominees for the national awards, as U SPORTS hands out the Lieutenant Governor Athletic Awards later this year.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

@TrinityWesternSpartansLangleySportsTrinity Western University

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Powerlifting champion raises spirits at Langley Memorial Hospital
Next story
Giants sign draft pick from Fort St. John

Just Posted

Township firefighter ‘saved’ a Langley church after early morning fire

A fire at the Langley Canadian Reformed Church started in the roof

Giants sign draft pick from Fort St. John

Ethan Semeniuk can play five games as an underage player

Trinity Western athletes up for CW athlete of the year

Eric Loeppky and Jenaya Robertson had very good seasons

VIDEO: Powerlifting champion raises spirits at Langley Memorial Hospital

Gold medalist Sumeet Sharma has been bringing meals and snacks to health care workers

Man sentenced to time served for hit-and-run spree in Langley and Abbotsford

James Joseph Gordon pleads guilty to 3 charges; another 15 charges stayed

Feds to buy up surplus from Canadian agrifood producers as part of $252M investment

Trudeau announced an additional $200 million credit line for dairy producers

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

Good Samaritans help three people survive tragic ATV accident at Chilliwack-area lake

Two young children died, but if not for Joy Pringle and Hannah Reinholt, it could have been worse.

Officials say B.C. could eventually double interactions without causing new COVID-19 surge

Interactions could grow from 30 per cent to 60 per cent of normal

TransLink, BC Transit to resume collecting fares June 1 after installing new barriers

Temporary barriers will allow for front-loading on buses

Vancouver biotech company discovering antibodies for COVID-19 treatment

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $175 million federal funding for AbCellera

Most Canadians comfortable with pace of easing restrictions: poll

People in most provinces taking steps to reopen were between 60 and 70 per cent supportive of those moves

Single car crash kills driver on Sea-to-Sky Highway near Squamish

The driver, a man in his 20s, was airlifted from the scene with critical injuries and died in hospital

Renewable Natural Gas facility targeted for small B.C. town

Once in a lifetime thing, it doesn’t happen in small communities very often, says Fruitvale mayor.

Most Read