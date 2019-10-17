Trinity Western revived its rugby program this year. (File)

Trinity Western reveals roster for prestigious West Coast Sevens

Three Langley players on the list

Three former R.E. Mountain school players from Langley have been named to the Trinity Western’s men’s rugby team that will compete in its first-ever sevens competition at the prestigious West Coast Sevens Treasure Island tournament Saturday (Oct. 19) and Sunday (Oct. 20)in San Francisco, Calif.

Freshmen Ethan Bernardin, Jacob Sousa and David Wegert will play for the Langley-based Spartans in a pool with the defending tournament champion University of California, Berkeley as well as the University of San Diego and San Jose State University.

Rugby sevens (commonly known as simply sevens), and originally known as seven-a-side rugby, features teams made up of seven players playing seven-minute halves, instead of the usual 15 players playing 40-minute halves.

READ MORE: Earl Marriott coach to help Langley’s Trinity Western launch rugby program

Trinity retarted its rugby program this year.

A men’s program lasted from 1988 to 2004 and the team competed as a varsity program from 1996 until 2004.

TWU also previously had a women’s rugby club program from, 1997 to 2000 and from 2003 to 2005.

READ ALSO: Buns, beer and good humour: Langley Rugby Club celebrates 50 years

