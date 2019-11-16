Trinity Western Spartans hockey team now has eight straight wins

Langley-based team at top of the league

Isaac LaBelle made 46 saves and the Spartans got goals from six different goal scorers en-route to a 6-2 win over the visiting Victoria Vikes Friday at the Langley Events Centre.

With their eight-consecutive victory on the season, the Spartans improved to a league-best 8-0-0-0. The loss dropped last place Victoria to 3-7-0-1.

Jarrett Fontaine, Evan Last, Langley native Spencer Roberts , Travis Verveda, Tyler McMinn, and Brandon Potomak from Aldergrove all scored for TWU.

The Spartans got on the board first when Fontaine scored his third goal of the season in his home debut to make it 1-0.

After 5-on-3 penalty kill, the Spartans struck again when Last scored on an odd man rush to stretch TWU’s lead to two.

Four minutes later the Vikes finally got on the board, when Callum Volpe scored off a rebound with 6:13 to go in the first period to make it 2-1.

Into the second period TWU regained its two-goal lead, with Joe Sylvain (Girouxville, Alta.) streaking down the left wing and feeding Roberts who tapped it in to make it 3-1.

Victoria responded again with 6:05 left in the second period, with Brock Schwaluk feeding Blake Holowaty to make it 3-2.

The third period saw TWU then take over, with goals from defenceman Verveda at 7:16 and McMinn at 6:04 gave the Spartans a 5-2 lead.

Potomak would then add an insurance goal late for the Spartans, as they took the game 6-2.

Victoria went 1-6 on the powerplay, while TWU was 0-4.

Vikes goaltender Daniel Paul made 42 saves in the loss, falling to 2-4-0-0 on the season.

READ MORE: Heartbreak in 2017 turns to jubilation in 2018 for TWU hockey

SEE: Spartans clean up at league awards

TWU Head Coach Barret Kropf said the was probably the “best five minutes of the year” for the Spartans.

“We did everything we’ve been stressing the last couple weeks and jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead. Then all of the sudden we take our foot off the gas pedal and let Victoria back into it, and it seems to be something we’ve developed a bit of a habit around.

“Isaac did a great job of giving us a chance to win tonight, and that’s what you want from your goaltending. I thought he looked extremely comfortable, especially early in the first period where there were a few moments you could tell he was dialled in. The guys knew he had this tonight and that provided confidence to our group.”

The Spartans have now outscored Victoria 22-5 over its last three games, winning their previous matchup against Victoria 9-1 on home ice (Oct. 18).

After picking up two points in the win, TWU forward Evan Last’s 107 career points has him just one point back of Logan Proulx for 10th all-time in BCIHL history.

The Spartans are back in action in two weeks, taking on Simon Fraser Thursday Nov. 28 at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: This year’s Gil Martin peewee hockey tournament was the biggest yet. Next year, it will be even bigger.
Next story
Paul Bissonnette joins Vancouver Warriors after tweeting he could walk on to an NLL club

Just Posted

Trinity Western Spartans hockey team now has eight straight wins

Langley-based team at top of the league

VIDEO: A narrow defeat for Langley Rams at Canadian Bowl

Saskatoon Hilltops have now won six CJFL championships in a row

VIDEO: Multiple fire department units called to Brookswood house fire

Blaze appeared to have started in a parked trailer

VIDEO: Canadian Junior Football national championships come to Langley

Rams battle Saskatoon Hilltops for the top title, Saturday, Nov. 16, at McLeod Athletic Park

Langley’s Lions Housing target of human rights complaint

A former resident alleges discrimination after coming out as trans

VIDEO: B.C. couple creates three-storey ‘doggie mansion’ for their five pups

Group of seven, who Kylee Ryan has dubbed as the ‘wandering paws,’ have a neat setup in Jade City

Paul Bissonnette joins Vancouver Warriors after tweeting he could walk on to an NLL club

Bissonnette will join the Warriors for their final week of training camp at Rogers Arena

Port Alberni mom takes school district to court over Indigenous smudging, prayer in class

Candice Servatius, who is an evangelical Christian, is suing School District 70

Body found after SUV found fully engulfed in flames in Abbotsford field

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team have been called in

Family of B.C. man killed in hit-and-run plead for tips, one year later

Cameron Kerr’s family says the driver and passengers tried to cover their tracks

Princeton couple pays for dream vacation with 840,000 grocery store points

It’s easy if you know what you are doing, they say

Chilliwack family’s dog missing after using online pet-sitting service

Frankie the pit bull bolted and hit by a car shortly after drop off through Rover.com

B.C. wildlife experts urge hunters to switch ammo to stop lead poisoning in birds

OWL, in Delta, is currently treating two eagles for lead poisoning

Michael Buble becomes latest Canadian star to get waxed at Madame Tussauds

Buble’s duplicate makes its debut in December

Most Read