Trinity Western Spartans win key game

Langley-based women’s basketball team hopes of hosting opening round of playoffs kept alive

A series of big plays at crunch time lifted the Trinity Western Spartans to a 57-51 win over the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades in Canada West women’s basketball action Friday.

For a span of nearly four minutes in the fourth quarter, just a single point separated the two local rivals.

But TWU’s Sarah Buckingham hit a huge corner triple with 1:43 left in regulation to give the Spartans a four-point cushion, and they fended off the hosts to claim victory at the Envision Financial Athletic Centre.

Spartans record improves to 11-8 and keeps their hopes of hosting the opening round of the playoffs alive.

Cascades dropped to 10-9. Both teams wrap up the home-and-home set on Saturday night at the Langley Events Centre.

Fifth-year Spartan Tessa Ratzlaff, who was playing her final regular season game in her hometown, paced the Spartans with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Kianna Wiens (Regina) had 11 points and Buckingham had 10.

Taylor Claggett finished with a team-best 17 points for the Cascades. Kate Head scored eight, and Amanda Thompson pulled down nine rebounds.

“Tonight’s game was a great battle and a needed team response to some of the adversity we’ve faced this semester,” said TWu head coach Cheryl Jean-Paul.

“We’ve had some heartbreakers this semester, and I think we’re starting to learn from our experience instead of repeating the same patterns. We tried to make sure our core group was a little bit fresher going into that fourth quarter, and we were able to get some key subs in to make sure they were ready to make good decisions. I thought that we did a much better job of managing our roster … that equates to better shot selection, better finishes, better defensive rotations and better rebounds.”

READ MORE: TWU trio taking Spartans to new heights

Ratzlaff is now 28th in Canada West in all-time regular season scoring with 1,363 points.

Including the playoffs, Ratzlaff has a TWU all-time record 1,421 career points, while Jessie Brown has 1,338 career points.

Brown enters the final regular season game of her career with 266 made three-pointers, which has her second all-time in Canada West history. The Spartans have now won four straight regular season games against the Cascades.

Previous story
VIDEO: Winterhawks down Vancouver Giants
Next story
Scholarship to remember Maple Ridge man who died playing hockey

Just Posted

Extreme weather alert issued for the Langleys

Gateway of Hope offers extra sleeping mats for homeless during freezing temperatures

VIDEO: Winterhawks down Vancouver Giants

First loss in 11 games for Langley-based team

Trinity Western Spartans win key game

Langley-based women’s basketball team hopes of hosting opening round of playoffs kept alive

VIDEO: We must save our wetlands to save humanity, Langley activist says

For World Wetlands Day, Ted Lightfoot created a weatherproof mural of an orca

Brrrr! Temperatures to drop across B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada says temperatures will dip five to 10 C below average Saturday night into Sunday

VIDEO: Mushers gear up for grueling Yukon Quest sled dog race

The international race kicks off Feb. 2, lasting several days as teams make their way to Fairbanks

Auditor General of Canada Mike Ferguson has died from cancer

Michael Ferguson was appointed to the role in November 2011

Ontario police seize stolen ‘MR SEXY’ license plates found on Maserati

The Maserati was being driven by a 17-year-old, who police say was speeding

North Shore Rescue urges caution to outdoor enthusiasts ahead of snowfall

The Vancouver-based SAR team responds to 130 calls of stranded hikers and others each year

Man accused of identity theft has lengthy criminal record

Shawn Bradley Gillam shot at a police officer during chase in 2008

New Brunswick village inundated with calls after offering land for a loonie

The town announced in November that it would offer the deal on 16 plots of land

Integrating cultural practices helps in recovery of Indigenous women: B.C. study

UBC study included treatment for women of weekly circles or group activities led by an elder

$500,000 Lotto Max prize sold in Fort Nelson, B.C.

The jackpot of $26.6 million was won in Quebec

Another B.C. forest company looks south for lumber mill expansion

Premier John Horgan promises ‘carrots and sticks’ to grow sawmill jobs

Most Read