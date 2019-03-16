Spartans become the first BCIHL team to win back-to-back championships since Selkirk captured four in a row from 2013 to 2016. Photo courtesy TWU

Trinity Western Spartans win second straight BCIHL championship

Coach calls it ‘best game of the year’ for Langley-based hockey team

Trinity Western men’s hockey team earned their second straight British Columbia Intercollegiate Hockey League (BCIHL) title after a 9-1 win in game two of the championship series over the Vancouver Island Mariners Friday night (March 16) at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre.

Spartans captain Kaleb Denham had three assists in the game, while Evan Last and Brayden Brown both scored two goals for TWU. Elijah Vilio, Jordan Bogress, Logan Casavant, Dylan Cusmano and Brandon Potomak also scored for the Spartans. Kobe Oishi scored VIU’s lone goal.

Spartans become the first BCIHL team to win back-to-back championships since Selkirk captured four in a row from 2013 to 2016.

As an athletic department, Trinity Western has now won a championship (BCIHL or U SPORTS) in each of the last 11 years.

“It’s pretty surreal,” TWU Head Coach Barret Kropf said of the win.

“VIU played great … and the score doesn’t necessarily indicate that. They played right to the end, they never gave up and kept battling, and that’s a sign of a great program.”

“This was the best game of the year for us. We were dominant from start to finish.”

Spartans 9-1 win marked the largest margin of victory for the team this season. TWU’s record improved to 11-1-0-1 all-time over VIU.

They finished the night with 37 shots on net, while the Mariners had 17.

The championship caps an season in which TWU took the regular season title with an 18-5-0-1 record before mowing through the playoffs with four straight wins.

READ MORE: TWU hockey Spartans are having a very good season

Mariners were playing in just the third playoff series in team history and their first BCIHL championship in just their second season in the BCIHL.

Spartans were a perfect 8-0 against the Mariners this season, 6-0 in the regular season and 2-0 through the playoffs.

 

Championship caps an impressive season in which TWU took the regular season title with an 18-5-0-1 record before mowing through the playoffs with four straight wins. Photo courtesy TWU

Trinity Western men’s hockey team earned their second straight BCIHL title after a dominant 9-1 win in Game 2 of the championship series over the Vancouver Island Mariners. Photo courtesy TWU

Previous story
Wheelchair boxing demo prompts B.C. gym to take a jab at national movement
Next story
Rodriguez nets 2 as Houston beats Whitecaps 3-2

Just Posted

Bookkeeper stole $2.2 million from Langley company

Actual amount might be even higher, prosecution hints

EXCLUSIVE: Aldergrove Town Centre includes 28-storey tower and community parkade

The open house visualized the transformation of the central site in three distinct phases.

Trinity Western Spartans win second straight BCIHL championship

Coach calls it ‘best game of the year’ for Langley-based hockey team

Langley player comes home for national basketball championships

Brett Christensen now plays for the VIU Mariners in Nanaimo

VIDEO: Giants lock in at top in the west after victory on Langley ice Friday night

Vancouver G-Men down Kelowna 2-1 to earn first place in the Western Conference with one game to go

VIDEO: B.C. logging truck had a close call minutes before it crashed

Dashcam video shows logging truck nearly lose its balance over a bridge

Australian senator blames Muslims for mosque attack, faces censure

Television cameras caught a 17-year-old boy breaking an egg on Sen. Fraser Anning’s head

19 years after B.C. woman’s murder in India, husband still haunted

Sukhwinder Singh Mithu said he is relieved that mother and uncle of Jassi Sidhu will at last face trial

‘Disgusting and shameful’: School dress code debate by B.C. trustees irk union head

International Longshore and Warehouse Union president Rob Ashton calls out Chilliwack trustees

Man, 19, dies in Vancouver assault marking third homicide of 2019

The death of Dakota Skye Wildman is being investigated as targeted attack

UPDATE: Missing girl, 12, from Williams Lake found safe

Rebecca Mann was last seen in the early morning hours on Pigeon Road

Scheer makes statement on mosque attacks after backlash for no mention of Muslims

First statement was condemned quickly online for failing to specify that the attack was on Muslims

Wheelchair boxing demo prompts B.C. gym to take a jab at national movement

Shuswap boxing coach spearheads initiative for disabled athletes with international assistance

WorksSafeBC almost done ammonia probe 1.5 years after Fernie arena tragedy

Statutory agency inspects ammonia-based fish processing facilities, follows up outstanding orders

Most Read