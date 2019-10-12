Trinity Western Spartans women’s soccer team romps to 5-1 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Cascades

Goals came from four different goal scorers

No. 2 ranked Trinity Western Spartans women’s soccer team had goals from four different goal scorers en route to a 5-1 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Cascades Friday night at Chase Office Field.

With their Canada West leading ninth win, the Langley-based Spartans (9-1-1) move past the Calgary Dinos for first place in the Pacific Division. The Cascades move to 2-4-5 with the loss.

Scoring her eighth and ninth goals of the season, Spartans midfielder Jenaya Robertson took hold of the Canada West lead in the category, while Rachel Hutchinson , Brooklyn Tidder and Gabi Short also scored for TWU.

Hutchinson got the Spartans on the board first in the fifth minute, defeating a challenging Perkovic to the ball before scoring her fifth goal of the season.

Moments later Hutchinson was once again in on the attack, crossing a ball into the box and finding Robertson who doubled the Spartans lead in the ninth minute.

TWU then added to its lead in the 28th and 44th minutes after goals from Tidder and Short, respectively.

It was the Cascades getting on the board in the second half, when Brittney Zacharuk scored off a penalty kick in the 55th minute to beat Miller and make it 4-1.

Robertson then added her second of the game in extra time to put the game away for TWU.

Miller finished the match with five saves to pick up her conference leading ninth victory. Perkovic finished with five saves of her own for the Cascades.

Trinity Western outshot Fraser Valley 15-8, with shots on target being 10-6 in favour of the home side.

TWU Coach Graham Roxburgh was pleased “after a bit of a let down last Sunday.”

We finished our chances early which probably deflated them, but they brought some life into the second half which made things more interesting. We know every time we play Fraser Valley it’s going to be tough, they’re a good team that’s really well coached, so pleased we won.”

With her two goals, TWU midfielder Jenaya Robertson has now scored in three consecutive games, coming after goals against UNBC (Oct. 4) and Calgary (Oct. 6).

TWU is (20-5) all time against UFV, winning their previous 16 matches against the Cascades dating back to 2011.

The Spartans last scored five goals against the Cascades on October 6, 2017, a 5-0 win at home at Chase Office Field.

Next, Spartans and Cascades are back at it Sunday in Abbotsford (Oct. 13), as TWU heads to UFV for a rematch. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

