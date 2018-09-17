Trinity Western Universaity Spartans wrap up Alberta trip with a win

‘Wasn’t our best performance of the year but it got the job done’ coach of Langley team says

Two goals in a nine minute span turned out to be more than enough for the visiting Trinity Western Spartans as they cruised to a 3-0 win over the Lethbridge Pronghorns Sunday afternoon at the University Community Stadium.

The Spartans goals were scored by fourth year forward Domenic Poletto, fifth year midfielder Joel Waterman and third year defender Caleb Johnson.

The loss drops the Pronghorns record to 0-5-1 on the season, while the Spartans improve to 3-1-3 on the season.

Trinity Western opened the scoring in the 22nd minute. Domenic Poletto received a pass 20-yards out, took a step inside and rocketed a shot to the right top corner for his team leading fourth goal of the season.

Less than 10 minutes later the Spartans doubled their lead. Joel Waterman beat one defender and curled a shot to the far outside corner.

Stephen Primeau had the best chance for the Pronghorns to get on the scoreboard but his shot from inside the Spartans penalty area slid wide.

Possession and statistics favoured the Spartans in the opening 45 minutes. The Spartans attempted 10 shots to the Pronghorns two.

Only five minutes into the second half, the Spartans extended the lead to three. Domenic Poletto curled the free kick into the Pronghorns penalty area, finding the head of Caleb Johnson, who made picked up his third of the season.

While the Pronghorns held more possession following the Spartans third goal, they were unable to break through the Spartans defence. After only attempting two shots in the opening 45 minutes, the Pronghorns managed to take five shots in the second half, forcing Spartan second year keeper Sebastian Colyn to make four saves to earn his first clean sheet of the season.

“Soccer is a funny game for sure when you look at our results this weekend,” said TWU Head Coach Mike Shearon.

“(It) wasn’t our best performance of the year but it got the job done.”

TWU played the final 14 minutes down a player after midfielder Joel Waterman got his second yellow card.

The Spartans finished the match outshot the ‘Horns 12-7, with an 8-4 edge in shots on goal.

The Spartans return home after a five-game road trip to host the University of Alberta Golden Bears.

Match time on Saturday, September 22 is set for 7:15 p.m. at Chase Office Field in Langley.

