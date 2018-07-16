Trinity Western alums Kristen Moncks and Alicia Perrin were part of Canada’s bronze medal winning side at the 2018 Women’s Volleyball Pan American Cup in Peru on the weekend. File photos

Trinity Western University players help Canada to second medal ever at Pan Am Cup

With the medal, Canadian team also qualifies for the 2019 Pan American Games

Two former Trinity Western University Spartans helped Team Canada win their second medal ever in the history of the Women’s Volleyball Pan American Cup.

TWU alums Kristen Moncks and Alicia Perrin were part of Canada’s bronze medal winning side at the 2018 Cup held in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic July 8 – 14.

The duo helped Canada to its first medal at the Pan American Cup since the inaugural event in 2002 in Saltillo, Mexico.

Canada defeated Brazil 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-21) in the match for the bronze medal on Saturday (July 14), outserved Brazil 10-2 and leading 40-25 in attacks.

With the medal, Canada also qualified for the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru.

READ MORE: Kristen Moncks earns Canada West libero of the year award

READ MORE: Perrin sets Canada West career record

Moncks, a libero, and Perrin, a middle, are former members of the Trinity Western Spartans women’s volleyball program. The pair graduated from the Langley university in 2015.

Both Moncks and Perrin capped their Spartans careers by leading TWU to its first-ever women’s volleyball national championship in 2015.

This was the second time this year that both Perrin and Moncks have represented Canada, having also competed in the 2018 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Challenger Cup qualification tournament for NORCECA (North, Central America and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation) teams.

The Canadian contingent will now begin preparations for the 2018 FIVB Women’s World Championship in Japan (Sept. 29 to Oct. 20).

The 2018 Cup was the 17th edition of the annual tournament with 12 teams competing and the top five ranked teams at the end of the tournament qualified to the 2019 Pan American Games.

The United States won, defeating the Dominican Republic 3–2 in the final.

