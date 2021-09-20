Trinity Western University Spartans win first of season, shutting out UNBC

Trinity Western University Spartans won their first of the season on Saturday, Sept. 18, in a 3-0 victory over University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC). (TWU)

Langley-based Trinity Western University Spartans mens soccer team won their first of the season on Saturday, Sept. 18, in a 3-0 victory over University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC).

UNBC was the first to create chances, making Spartans goalkeeper Sebastian Colyn, a Langley native, get to work early.

Colyn made three key saves in the first five minutes of the game under pressure from UNBC’s attackers.

Spartans caught UNBC off guard, forcing a turnover to eventually get the ball to Langley’s Soren Di Sabatino who scored the game’s first goal in the 10th minute.

After Di Sabatino’s goal put the game in balance, the Spartans started to put their foot on the gas. The most notable chance was a move, and finish completed by first-year winger Christian Rossi in the 30th minute.

Spartans, looking to break their run of draws to begin the season, were heading into the second half with a two-goal lead.

It was in the 82nd minute when the Spartans sealed their first victory courtesy of another goal by Soren Di Sabatino. The forward’s second goal of the game came off a cross from Jackson Thomson (Langley).

With this win, Colyn is now tied for third in career Canada West wins. Saturday’s win over UNBC was his 26th.

Spartans are still undefeated at 1-0-3.

They remain in second place in Canada West’s western conference with six points, one point behind the conference leader, Victoria (2-0-1).

Head Coach Mike Shearon was “very happy” with the results.

“The players put in a ton of effort tonight and did everything we asked them to do. There are still things we need to work out and fix, but if we keep improving throughout the year we’ll become a more difficult team to play.

“Sebastian Colyn made massive saves for us tonight. Soren Di Sabatino banged in two goals and worked hard. I thought Christian Rossi and Tristan Torresan were great as well.”

Next, the Spartans will be at home on Sept. 24th and 25th for two matches against Fraser Valley (0-1-0).

