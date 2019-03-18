VIDEO: Trinity Western University takes national volleyball championship

Third national title in four years for Langley-based university team

Trinity Western Spartans earned their third national title in four years at the 2019 U SPORTS Men’s Volleyball Championship Presented by Hôtel Universel Québec, defeating the top-seeded Brandon Bobcats in three sets (25-23, 25-21, 25-19) on Sunday in Quebec City in front of 2,000 fans.

It was the sixth Tantramar trophy captured by TWU since 2006. As for the Bobcats, their first national title will have to wait as they return home with silver, their best result since 2013.

TWU head coach Ben Josephson said the team was determined to avoid a repeat of 2018, when they made it to the championship game only to lose.

“Last year we lost in the final, and it stings worse than any other loss there is, so we weren’t going to let another opportunity get away,” said Josephson.

“It’s so hard to get here, you want to make sure you play well.”

Brandon head coach Grant Wilson said TWU “played great.”

“They put us under so much pressure with their serve,” Wilson said.

“We played catch up all day and came close a couple times, but just couldn’t get over the hump. It’s a tremendous season for us. And to get back to the national championship, it was a rewarding accomplishment for our group.”

For a third time in as many games in this tournament, outside hitter Eric Loeppky was selected Player of the Game for Trinity Western with 11 kills and four aces.

Jacob Kern led TWU with 14 kills while hitting .545. Setter Derek Epp, who is in his first year as a starter with the Spartans since transferring from Saskatchewan, had 37 assists to guide an offence that hit .352.

TWU finished the match with eight aces and 4.5 blocks.

Seth Friesen had 10 kills out of his team’s 28, taking home Brandon’s Player of the Game honours for a second time in the championship.

Brandon hit .197 as a team and had three aces and two blocks.

With the Spartans up by three, at 22-19, in the third set, a kill from Kern sparked what would turn out to be a national championship-winning 3-0 run, with Howe getting the next kill and Kern finishing the task with the final swing of the season.

In a rematch of the Canada West final, which the Bobcats won in five sets, the Spartans were all-world as the rolled to a convincing win to capture their sixth national championship title.

The win sees the Spartans win their third U SPORTS title in the last four years and fifth in the last nine years.

It was a sort of deja vu for the Spartans as the last time they met Brandon at the national tournament, it was TWU also beating the Bobcats in the final in three sets, when they won on home court in 2011.

Players of the Game

Trinity Western: Eric Loeppky

Brandon: Seth Friesen

Championship MVP

Eric Loeppky, Trinity Western

Championship All-Star Team

Cam Kern, Alberta

Alexandre Obomsawin, Laval

Vicente Ignacio Parraguirre Vallalobos, Laval

Seth Friesen, Brandon

Robin Baghdady, Brandon

Jackson Howe, Trinity Western

George Hobern, Alberta

Eric Loeppky, Trinity Western

R.W. Pugh Fair Play Award: Vicente Ignacio Parraguirre Villalobos, Laval

TWU has earned six national championships, winning in 2006, 2011, 2012, 2016, 2017 and 2019.

The Spartans were playing in the national final for the 10th time, having made their first appearance in 2005.

TWU has now earned U SPORTS medals in 12 of the last 16 years.

As members of U SPORTS, the Spartans currently compete in 10 sports in the Canada West conference, including women’s and men’s soccer, volleyball, basketball, cross country and track & field. TWU also competes in the British Columbia Intercollegiate Hockey League (BCIHL) in men’s hockey. Since TWU entered U SPORTS in 1999, the Spartans have won 11 U SPORTS team championships and 25 Canada West team championships.