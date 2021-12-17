Trinity Western’s men’s volleyball first-year Spartan Colby Nemeth is playing for Canada at the U21 Beach Volleyball World Championship underway in Phuket, Thailand. (file)

Trinity Western volleyball player competes for Canada

Spartan Colby Nemeth is at the U21 Beach Volleyball World Championship underway in Phuket, Thailand

Trinity Western’s men’s volleyball first-year Spartan Colby Nemeth is playing for Canada at the U21 Beach Volleyball World Championship underway in Phuket, Thailand.

Nemeth, who came to Langley-based TWU in the fall of 2020, is partnered with University of the Fraser Valley first-year Joshua Gagnon.

The Spartans 6’5”outside is the second Spartan in as many weeks to compete on the age-grade world stage, after incoming Spartan Kaden Schmidt represented Canada at the U19 Beach Volleyball World Championship, finishing 17th overall with partner Daniil Hershtynovich.

READ ALSO: TWU volleyball coach remembered

Sixteen current or former TWU men’s volleyball players joined international sides in 2021. All told, 23 current players or alums were part of international set-ups this year.

As a team, TWU also represented Canada at the 2021 Pan-American Cup, winning a silver medal, adding another seven players to the list of Spartans to wear the Maple Leaf this year.

READ ALSO: Volleyball elite preparing for battle this Christmas at Langley Events Centre

U21 Beach Volleyball World Championships began Tuesday, Dec. 14 and are set to conclude Sunday, Dec. 19.

Originally scheduled for September, the U19 and U21 world beach volleyball championships were rescheduled to December due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Thailand, and subsequent restrictions implemented by the government of Thailand to mitigate risk.

