Tumbling for Christy Fraser

Three days after the 27th annual Christy Fraser Memorial Gymnastics Invitational wrapped up at the Langley Events Centre, Lory Fraser’s feet were still aching.
“I’m walking, but very gingerly,” Lory laughed.
“I have blisters on both my feet.”
She had a lot of ground to cover during the weekend competition, looking for gymnasts who embodied the same traits as her daughter Christy; supportive, determined and displaying a positive attitude.
“It was wonderful,” she told the Langley Advance Times.
Over the years, the event to honour the memory of Christy, who passed away in August of 1992 after contracting E. Coli, has grown considerably.
From 170 athletes competing at the Langley Secondary School gymnasium in its first year, the event hosted by the Langley Gymnastics Foundation this year drew more than 850 athletes from across the province competing for top honours at the Langley Events Centre field house.
On Saturday, Lory’s day started shortly after 6 a.m. and didn’t finish until 11 p.m. as she closely observed the competitors and took notes.
“That was a marathon,” she commented.
She explained she wasn’t looking for athletic excellence, so much as she was searching for signs of character in individual athletes.
Twelve gymnasts received the Christy Fraser award, including four from Langley Gymnastics Foundation (LGF).
This year, Lory noticed, more gymnasts and parents appeared to be aware of the award than previous events.
Later this year, she said, coaches will be asked to make nominations for an end-of-season Christy Fraser awards event in June, where she will select from the names provided.
LGF results:
Women’s Artistic Gymnastics (WAG)
JO 1
Mackenzie Gustafson Gold AA
Brooklyn Dosange Gold AA
Ayla Peters Gold AA
Aysa Young Gold AA
Chloe Koo Gold AA
Olivia Flint Gold AA
Charlotte Burgham Gold AA
Ayla Khawaja Gold AA
Emma Matejka Gold AA
Lexi Baker Gold AA
Yolanda Lin Gold AA
Melina Kosturous Gold AA
Yawen Ma Gold AA
JO 2 (Child)
Khloie Tokarek 3rd AA
JO 2 (Youth)
Mylah Brooks 2nd AA
JO 3 (Child)
Ellie Neill 1st AA
Eva Vadeboncoeur 2nd AA
JO 3 (Youth)
Kylie Dance 1st AA
JO 5
Emma Hader 3rd AA
JO 6 (Child)
Emily Klenin 3rd AA
JO 6 (Youth)
Gabriella Zhang 2nd AA
JO 7 (Youth)
Maddison Lavers 3rd AA
JO 8
Nika Vanstone 1st AA
Summer Wood 3rd AA
JO 9
Solaya Slipec 1st AA
Charlotte Trotman 3rd AA
JO 10
Emilie Hong 1st AA
Cathy Zhong 3rd AA
Aspire 1
Makayla Roy 2nd AA
Men’s Artistic Gymnastics (MAG)
MAG Level 1
Kayden Sorge Gold AA
Level 2 (10+)
Jonathon Ogilvie 2nd AA
Level 2 (under 10)
Magnus Greenaway 3rd AA
Provincial 3 (13+)
Jevin Blanchard 2nd AA
Aiden Smith 3rd AA
Provincial 4 (13+)
Max Hill 1st AA
Elite 3
Reuben Dykstra 1st AA
Onew Jeong 2nd AA
Keita Kuramoto 3rd AA
National Open
Nicolas Cruz 2nd AA
