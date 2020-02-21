More than 850 athletes from across the province competed for top honours at the 27th annual Christy Fraser Memorial Gymnastics Invitational held at the Langley Events Centre field house on the Feb. 15-16 weekend (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Tumbling for Christy Fraser

Event marks 27th year in Langley

Three days after the 27th annual Christy Fraser Memorial Gymnastics Invitational wrapped up at the Langley Events Centre, Lory Fraser’s feet were still aching.

“I’m walking, but very gingerly,” Lory laughed.

“I have blisters on both my feet.”

She had a lot of ground to cover during the weekend competition, looking for gymnasts who embodied the same traits as her daughter Christy; supportive, determined and displaying a positive attitude.

“It was wonderful,” she told the Langley Advance Times.

Over the years, the event to honour the memory of Christy, who passed away in August of 1992 after contracting E. Coli, has grown considerably.

From 170 athletes competing at the Langley Secondary School gymnasium in its first year, the event hosted by the Langley Gymnastics Foundation this year drew more than 850 athletes from across the province competing for top honours at the Langley Events Centre field house.

On Saturday, Lory’s day started shortly after 6 a.m. and didn’t finish until 11 p.m. as she closely observed the competitors and took notes.

“That was a marathon,” she commented.

She explained she wasn’t looking for athletic excellence, so much as she was searching for signs of character in individual athletes.

Twelve gymnasts received the Christy Fraser award, including four from Langley Gymnastics Foundation (LGF).

This year, Lory noticed, more gymnasts and parents appeared to be aware of the award than previous events.

Later this year, she said, coaches will be asked to make nominations for an end-of-season Christy Fraser awards event in June, where she will select from the names provided.

LGF results:

Women’s Artistic Gymnastics (WAG)

JO 1

Mackenzie Gustafson Gold AA

Brooklyn Dosange Gold AA

Ayla Peters Gold AA

Aysa Young Gold AA

Chloe Koo Gold AA

Olivia Flint Gold AA

Charlotte Burgham Gold AA

Ayla Khawaja Gold AA

Emma Matejka Gold AA

Lexi Baker Gold AA

Yolanda Lin Gold AA

Melina Kosturous Gold AA

Yawen Ma Gold AA

JO 2 (Child)

Khloie Tokarek 3rd AA

JO 2 (Youth)

Mylah Brooks 2nd AA

JO 3 (Child)

Ellie Neill 1st AA

Eva Vadeboncoeur 2nd AA

JO 3 (Youth)

Kylie Dance 1st AA

JO 5

Emma Hader 3rd AA

JO 6 (Child)

Emily Klenin 3rd AA

JO 6 (Youth)

Gabriella Zhang 2nd AA

JO 7 (Youth)

Maddison Lavers 3rd AA

JO 8

Nika Vanstone 1st AA

Summer Wood 3rd AA

JO 9

Solaya Slipec 1st AA

Charlotte Trotman 3rd AA

JO 10

Emilie Hong 1st AA

Cathy Zhong 3rd AA

Aspire 1

Makayla Roy 2nd AA

Men’s Artistic Gymnastics (MAG)

MAG Level 1

Kayden Sorge Gold AA

Level 2 (10+)

Jonathon Ogilvie 2nd AA

Level 2 (under 10)

Magnus Greenaway 3rd AA

Provincial 3 (13+)

Jevin Blanchard 2nd AA

Aiden Smith 3rd AA

Provincial 4 (13+)

Max Hill 1st AA

Elite 3

Reuben Dykstra 1st AA

Onew Jeong 2nd AA

Keita Kuramoto 3rd AA

National Open

Nicolas Cruz 2nd AA


Most Read