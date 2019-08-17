Twelve-year-old Langley golfer takes Harry White Little Masters Tournament

A young Langley golfer took the top prize at the Maple Leaf Junior Boys 11-12 division of the Harry White Little Masters Tournament.

Held Aug. 12 and 13 at Kings Links by the Sea in Delta, Langley’s Soohan Park won the division by two shots with scores of 73 and 75 (148 total).

The 11-year-old competitor made a total of seven birdies for the tournament with three of them coming in the span of five holes during the second round.

“The highlight of the tournament was my putting. I worked really hard on it and I made a lot of great putts during the tournament,” Park said. “One of my biggest challenges was having a strong mental through out the whole game. I had doubts here and there but I kept on going.”

Park picked up his first career MJT Mini Tour victory with his performance at the Little Masters.

The late Harry White, a champion of junior golf development and mentor to countless young players, founded the Little Masters golf tournament in British Columbia in 1966.

“I feel proud and thrilled to finally win something I have working hard for. I’m glad I made my parents proud and family members,” Park added. He said he has been playing for five years with his father at Redwoods Golf Course.

The MJT Harry White Little Masters featured 36 holes of golf, prizes, and a chance for young athletes to meet and compete.

Jiwon Jung and Lucas Ly also placed behind Park in the same division at 5th and 8th place, respectively.

Nicole Jeon of Langley also placed 12 in the Girls 11-12 division with a total of 205.

Sixty golfers participated in six divisions from all across B.C. and Alberta.

