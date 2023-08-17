Twins benefiting from weekend tourney

Langley’s Alisha Openshaw and her twin boys, Weston and Bennett, seen here during a visit to B.C. Children’s Hospital, have been battling cancer. They will benefit from a softball tourney happening this weekend in Aldergrove. (BC Children’s Hospital/Special to Black Press Media) The Mangat family, lead by Jodi (third from right) are organizing their third softball tournament in Aldergrove this weekend to benefit a local family facing childhood cancer. (Special to The Star) The Mangat family, pictured with last year’s winning team, are once again organizing a charity softball tournament in Aldergrove this weekend to benefit a local family facing childhood cancer. (Special to The Star)

By Cherrupreet Kaur Thindh/Special to Aldergrove Star

Aldergrove’s Jodi Mangat and her family are hosting a softball tournament this weekend that will raise money for children with cancer – specifically two young Langley boys and their family.

The two-day fundraiser runs Saturday and Sunday at Phillip Jackson Park, and it’s the Mangat family’s hope it will generate several thousand for the cause.

This is the Mangats’ third such event, and based on the previous two tournaments the family is hoping to raise in excess of $5,000.

This time out, the Mangat family has selected to support twin boys, Weston and Bennett Openshaw, who suffer from acute lymphoblastic leukemia cancer.

Expressing her happiness, their mother Alisha Openshaw said, “We are deeply grateful for the generosity and compassion shown by the Mangat family. And, we are honoured to be one of the recipients for this years tournament.”

Dealing with the financial burden of having two kids undergoing treatment has been challenging, Mom admitted.

Finances aside, the emotional and psychological impact of having people rally around them during this difficult period is “truly invaluable,” she said.

“Knowing that there are friends, family, and even strangers who care about our kids’ well-being and are willing to offer their support is a source of comfort that goes beyond finances. It reminds us that we are not alone in this journey and that there is a strong network of love and empathy surrounding us,” Openshaw added, calling the Mangat family Good Samaritans.

Jodi started hosting various fundraisers after her mom, Surjit Dhillion, lost her battle to pancreatic cancer at the age of 72.

“Since 2015, after losing my mom to cancer, we decided to start fundraising as a way to give back to the community. We focus on childhood cancer and to help local families dealing with this horrific disease,” Jodi said.

In the past eight years, her family and friends have raised more than $60,000 for cancer.

Part of the proceeds from this year’s fundraising tournament has also been earmarked for Cops for Cancer, a charity that Jodi’s son, Aman, is involved in – it’s also a charity that specifically helps children battling cancer.

“Over the years, we have seen our fundraising events gained more and more traction,” said Jodi.

“When we started our softball tournament three years ago, we received an immense amount of support from the community in the form of volunteers and assistance in organizing the event. Since then the support has only grown and the softball tournament keeps getting bigger and bigger.”

This year, the fundraiser will also include a car show, concert, food trucks, and other activities.

While this softball tournament will benefit Weston and Bennett Openshaw and the Cops for Cancer, Jodi said there are other families who have approached Mangat family.

She noted funds from the softball tournament and the annual poker tourney go to help as many people as possible.

Those looking to get involved or learn more about the Mangat fundraising efforts can email jodi8475@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page.

Jodi concluded: “We are always blown away by the support we get from the community and are hoping this year is a home run!”

