Langley Olympians Swim Club competitor Katelyn Schroeder won the 100m and 200m backstroke events at the UBC Winter Warm Up meet on Jan. 21. (file)

Langley Olympians Swim Club competitor Katelyn Schroeder won the 100m and 200m backstroke events at the UBC Winter Warm Up meet on Jan. 21. (file)

Two firsts for Schroeder at UBC Winter Warm Up meet

One of 13 Langley Olympians Swim Club members to compete

Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) competitor Katelyn Schroeder won the 100m and 200m backstroke events at the UBC Winter Warm Up meet on Jan. 21.

Schroeder, 17, was one of 13 LOSC swimmers among the 168 who attended the meet, held at the UBC Aquatic Center.

Schroeder placed first in the 100m backstroke with a time of 1:02.61 and in the 200m backstroke with a time of 2:17.60.

Julia Strojnowska, 16, won the 400m freestyle with a time of 4:25.00, and placed second in the 200m freestyle with a time of 2:05.77, and third in the 800m freestyle with a time of 9:18.67.

Aidan Erickson, 17, was second in two events, the 400m freestyle with a time of 4:07.53 and the 800m freestyle with a time of 8:47.38.

Ashley Ko, 16, placed second in the 400m individual medley with a time of 5:06.06, and third in the 400m freestyle with a best time of 4:32.71.

Leila Fack, 16, was second in the 100m butterfly with a time of 1:02.41.

Registration for The Langley Olympians Swim Club is ongoing at the Walnut Grove and WC Blair Pools. Call 604-532-5257, email laoscadmin@telus.net or visit www.langleyolympians.com for more details.

READ ALSO: What a meet: Langley club swimmers smash records in Victoria

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Alex Velicico wins seven events at Langley Olympians Swim Club Invitational

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleySwimming

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ryan Reynolds goes through range of emotions in FA Cup match

Just Posted

Trinity Western University students to showcase original plays at New Generations Festival. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley students write, direct, and showcase their talent in a collection of all-new, original plays

Langley Olympians Swim Club competitor Katelyn Schroeder won the 100m and 200m backstroke events at the UBC Winter Warm Up meet on Jan. 21. (file)
Two firsts for Schroeder at UBC Winter Warm Up meet

Elvis tribute artist Darren Lee will be performing at the Chief Sepass Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 4. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Elvis tribute sensation Darren Lee to bring the singer’s legacy to Fort Langley

Residents of a Willoughby condo complex were evacuated when fire alarms went off late Saturday, Jan. 29. A forgotten pot on a stove was the cause. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Forgotten pot on stove forces evacuation of condo complex