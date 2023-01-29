Two firsts for Schroeder at UBC Winter Warm Up meet

Langley Olympians Swim Club competitor Katelyn Schroeder won the 100m and 200m backstroke events at the UBC Winter Warm Up meet on Jan. 21. (file)

Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) competitor Katelyn Schroeder won the 100m and 200m backstroke events at the UBC Winter Warm Up meet on Jan. 21.

Schroeder, 17, was one of 13 LOSC swimmers among the 168 who attended the meet, held at the UBC Aquatic Center.

Schroeder placed first in the 100m backstroke with a time of 1:02.61 and in the 200m backstroke with a time of 2:17.60.

Julia Strojnowska, 16, won the 400m freestyle with a time of 4:25.00, and placed second in the 200m freestyle with a time of 2:05.77, and third in the 800m freestyle with a time of 9:18.67.

Aidan Erickson, 17, was second in two events, the 400m freestyle with a time of 4:07.53 and the 800m freestyle with a time of 8:47.38.

Ashley Ko, 16, placed second in the 400m individual medley with a time of 5:06.06, and third in the 400m freestyle with a best time of 4:32.71.

Leila Fack, 16, was second in the 100m butterfly with a time of 1:02.41.

Registration for The Langley Olympians Swim Club is ongoing at the Walnut Grove and WC Blair Pools. Call 604-532-5257, email laoscadmin@telus.net or visit www.langleyolympians.com for more details.

