Giants head coach Michael Dyck

Two Giants take pivotal roles for Canada in World Juniors

Player Bowen Byram and coach Michael Dyck announced as part of Canada’s new team

Vancouver Giants top coach and on of its top players will be part of Canada’s World Junior team.

Langley’s major junior ice hockey team will have a significant presence in the 2021 World Junior Championships taking place in Alberta, according to Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of national teams for Hockey Canada, who made the announcement earlier this week.

Giants head coach Michael Dyck has been named to Canada’s coaching staff. He’ll be sharing the assistant coach title with Saskatoon’s Mitch Love, and working under the tutelage of head coach Andre Tourigny from Ottawa.

In the meantime, for a second straight year, Giants defenceman Bowen Byram has been invited to participate in Hockey Canada’s National Junior Team summer development camp from July 27 to 31, hoping to ultimately represent the country again at next year’s IIHF World Junior Championships.

READ – VIDEO: Vancouver Giants fans and players honoured at annual awards

“We are excited to begin preparations for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship with this group of 41 players and our full staff at our online camp, as we believe we have a good mix of veteran leadership and young talent that are eager to represent Canada during the holiday season,” said Salmond.

Byram is one of 41 players – 15 WHL’ers – invited to participate in the summer camp.

SUMMER ROOSTER

This virtual event will help Hockey Canada officials evaluate the top Canadian talent ahead of next year’s competition in Edmonton and Red Deer.

Last season, Byram was one of six WHL players to represent Canada at the 2020 World Juniors.

Byram and his teammates earned a gold medal in a 4-3 victory over Russia back on Jan. 5, in the Czech Republic. He finished the 2019-20 season with 14 goals and 38 assists for 52 points in 50 games.

Bowen Byram is the two-time reigning most valuable player of the Giants, and he has accumulated 46 career goals and 104 assists for 150 points in 188 career regular season games. He’s added 11 goals and 22 assists for 33 points in 29 career playoff games. He was drafted fourth overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2019 NHL draft and signed an entry-level contract with Colorado in July 2019.

Per Hockey Canada’s announcement earlier this week, five goaltenders, 10 defencemen, and 26 forwards will attend the five-day virtual camp, participating in a variety of sessions with a focus on player development through online education.

Byram won’t be the only Giant representing at the worlds. He’ll be in familiar hands of his own head coach, Dyck, who is taking an assistant coach role with the team in summer camp and at next years championships.

Over the course of two seasons, Dyck has led the Giants to an overall regular season record of 77-39-7-4.

In 2018-19 he led the Giants to Game 7 of the 2019 championship series and was named the WHL’s Western Conference coach of the year.

Internationally, Dyck most recently served as Canada’s head coach for the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, which took place last August. Additionally, he has represented Canada in both the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge (2010 + 2012) and the 2016 Winter Youth Olympic Games.

“To have the chance to coach for Canada at the world juniors is one of the greatest honours a coach can receive, and I’m very grateful and excited for the opportunity,” Dyck said.

“I look forward to working with Andre Tourigny and the rest of our staff as we strive to earn another gold medal for Canada this winter.”

Giants GM Barclay Parneta commended Dyck, and was excited by the announcement.

“Michael is very deserving of this honour and has earned this opportunity thanks to his great work with the Vancouver Giants. On behalf of our ownership group. management team, staff, players and fans, we want to congratulate him,” Parneta said.

READ MORE GIANTS NEWS: Vancouver Giants player Milos Roman remains in Canada

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

hockeyLangleyVancouver Giants

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WHL hockey could hit the ice by Oct. 2

Just Posted

Maple Ridge-based farm market buys Ralph’s market in Langley

Meridian Farm Markets takes ownership of Ralph’s in August and plans to keep the name

Last Second Narrows Bridge tragedy survivor passes torch of remembrance

Langley’s Lou Lessard plunged into Burrard Inlet 62 years ago this month

VIDEO: Langley groups not willing to give up ALS fundraising walks

Local schools and organizations plan virtual walks to support those with the disease

Fraser Valley chicken abuse case goes to preliminary inquiry

Sofina Foods and Chilliwack company face jury trial in connection with 2017 undercover video

WHL hockey could hit the ice by Oct. 2

Start date ‘contingent on receiving the necessary approvals from government and health authorities’

B.C. premier eyes Phase Three of COVID-19 restart plan for ‘sometime next week’

This could allow for internal travel restrictions to be lifted, John Horgan says

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Reaction to B.C. racial-slur video could lead to charges: RCMP

Police say incident itself not a hate crime, but public response could be deemed criminal

Independent school teacher one of eight new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

The new cases are part of the 190 active test-positive cases in the province

Investigation of murdered Vancouver Island teen concluded, say police

Nanaimo RCMP confirm findings of Makayla Chang murder investigation forwarded to Crown counsel

Homicide team takes over South Surrey death investigation

Police say woman in her 30s was brought to hospital June 17 with serious injuries

B.C. requires liquor-style “selling it right” course for cannabis retailers

Stores now allowed clear windows, with no products shown

Former B.C. MP calls for more RCMP oversight

Nathan Cullen says when groups of people lose trust in police, policing becomes impossible

Steven Point named the first Indigenous chancellor of UBC

‘Steven Point is truly an inspiration, not only for the UBC community, but all of B.C.’ says UBC prez

Most Read