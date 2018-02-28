Trinity Western’s Regan Yee won two gold and a silver medal at the Canada West track and field championships in Winnipeg over the weekend. The Spartans won a combined nine medals at the two-day meet. TWU Athletics photo

Two gold, silver for TWU’s Yee

Trinity Western track and field athletes combine to win nine medals at Canada West championships

Led by Regan Yee, the Trinity Western Spartans track and field team returned from the Canada West championships with nine medals.

Yee captured gold in both the 1500m and 3000m women’s races and took silver in the 1000m.

The Spartans were competing in Winnipeg over the weekend at the James Daley Fieldhouse with the women’s team placing fourth after capturing two gold, three silver and a pair of bronze medals.

Yee, a fifth-year runner, capped off her Canada West career with seven medals with her latest haul.

She won the 1500m race in a time of 4:21.19 on Saturday, the second day of the championships.

On day one, she finished the 3000m with a conference-best time of 9:22.70 and also won silver earlier in the day with a time of 2:44.71 in the 1000m.

Mowa Adeleye and Madison Evans each won silver in the triple jump and pole vault, respectively, while Mirelle Martens (3000m) and Rachel Jerome (long jump) also found the podium, placing third in their respective events.

Evans actually tied for the silver, clearing 3.81m in the pole vault, while Adeley won silver in the triple jump with a leap of 11.77m.

Jerome’s jump was 5.57m in the long jump while Martens finished her 3000m race in 10:05.13.

The TWU men’s team placed third at the championships and placed two athletes on the podium. They also had seven fourth-place finishes.

David Boyd won bronze in the pole vault, clearing 4.93m and Levi Neufeld was third in the 1500m with a time of 3:54.56.

The Spartans now prepare for the U Sports national championships in Windsor, Ont. from March 8 to 10.


sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BCHL Today: Island division previews and West Kelowna’s Harrison commits to Michigan

Just Posted

VIDEO: Laurica Farm owners demanding more than $500K from Apple

Finley family asking for compensation following devastating fire they say was caused by an iPhone

Buildings boarded up in impasse over development

Developer criticized for chopping trees and leaving buildings sitting empty in Fort Langley

RCMP warn of disturbing phone calls being made to Lower Mainland women

Police say male caller tells women he’s installed video cameras in their homes and threatens them

VIDEO: Langley crash slows traffic

Two vehicle accident on Highway 1 Wednesday morning in Langley

T-Birds down Giants in overtime in Seattle

The Langley-based hockey team earns a point Monday, pushing them ahead of their playoff rivals.

Put your phones away to enjoy dinner: UBC study

Researchers find smartphones actually add to the boredom when eating out with friends and family

B.C. parents to get online assistance on cyberbullying

Pink Shirt Day brings new fund to help protect kids from exploitation

Feds use $23M to expand multiculturalism

Liberal government addresses issues of anti-immigrant sentiment and racism bubbling up at home

Liberals vow to replace Phoenix pay system

Federal employees rally in cities around the country today

Vancouver, Canucks to host 2019 NHL entry draft

Commissioner Bettman announces draft back in Canada for first time since 2009

Yoga and meditation course latest target for anti-SOGI school trustee

New course questioned by Chilliwack school trustee, despite similar content in classes for 15 years

B.C. college of midwives seeks to ban term ‘death midwife’

Association goes to court, claiming two people are using term ‘midwife’ but are not registered

A day later, Morneau defends his budget

Minister fields complaints that plan doesn’t protect Canada enough from competitiveness threats

Weight loss, cryptocurrency fraud among BBB’s top 10 scams of 2017

Better Business Bureau releases its best-of-the-worst in reported fraud last year

Most Read