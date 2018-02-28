Two gold, silver for TWU’s Yee

Trinity Western track and field athletes combine to win nine medals at Canada West championships

Trinity Western’s Regan Yee won two gold and a silver medal at the Canada West track and field championships in Winnipeg over the weekend. The Spartans won a combined nine medals at the two-day meet. TWU Athletics photo

Led by Regan Yee, the Trinity Western Spartans track and field team returned from the Canada West championships with nine medals.

Yee captured gold in both the 1500m and 3000m women’s races and took silver in the 1000m.

The Spartans were competing in Winnipeg over the weekend at the James Daley Fieldhouse with the women’s team placing fourth after capturing two gold, three silver and a pair of bronze medals.

Yee, a fifth-year runner, capped off her Canada West career with seven medals with her latest haul.

She won the 1500m race in a time of 4:21.19 on Saturday, the second day of the championships.

On day one, she finished the 3000m with a conference-best time of 9:22.70 and also won silver earlier in the day with a time of 2:44.71 in the 1000m.

Mowa Adeleye and Madison Evans each won silver in the triple jump and pole vault, respectively, while Mirelle Martens (3000m) and Rachel Jerome (long jump) also found the podium, placing third in their respective events.

Evans actually tied for the silver, clearing 3.81m in the pole vault, while Adeley won silver in the triple jump with a leap of 11.77m.

Jerome’s jump was 5.57m in the long jump while Martens finished her 3000m race in 10:05.13.

The TWU men’s team placed third at the championships and placed two athletes on the podium. They also had seven fourth-place finishes.

David Boyd won bronze in the pole vault, clearing 4.93m and Levi Neufeld was third in the 1500m with a time of 3:54.56.

The Spartans now prepare for the U Sports national championships in Windsor, Ont. from March 8 to 10.



