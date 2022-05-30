Two Langley athletes make honours list for combined athletic and academic accomplishments

Now at SFU, both were onR.E. Mountain team which won the B.C. provincial cross-country championship

Two Langley athletes have been recognized for their academic and athletic accomplishments at Simon Fraser University.

Sophomore Jordan Schmidt and freshman Felix Allen were among a dozen SFU competitors named to the 2021-22 Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) Men’s Track and Field All-Academic Team. The announcement was made on May 19.

Schmidt, who has a 3.98 grade point average (GPA) in business/psychology made the list for a second time, while freshman Felix Allen, who has a 3.25 GPA in mathematical physics, made his debut.

Schmidt is an 800m specialist and two-time provincial champion, winning the provincial junior boys title in 2016 and the youth title the following year. He was also part of the R.E. Mountain team which won the BC provincial cross-country championship along with along with Allen, Tate Wyatt and Zach Wyatt.

The 6’2” Allen specializes in the 400m and 400m hurdles, earning multiple gold medals in provincial competitions.

To qualify for the GNAC All-Academic Teams, presented by Barnes & Noble College, nominees must be of sophomore eligibility or greater, have a minimum cumulative GPA or 3.20 or greater, be a letter winner on their team and must be in their second year at the nominating institution.

However, thanks to eligibility waivers provided by the NCAA due to the cancellation of the 2020 season, players who continue to hold freshman eligibility but are in their second season of competition at the nominating institution were eligible for selection to the GNAC All-Academic Team.

SFU is the only Canadian member of the American-based GNAC.

Founded in 2001, the collegiate athletic conference operates in the northwestern United States, playing in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA)’s Division II level.

It is the only NCAA conference in any division with a Canadian university as a member.

