Two Langley girls basketball teams advance to the quarter finals today

Day 3 of the Tsumura Basketball Invitational tournament is playing out at Langley Events Centre

Langley Christian Lightning beat the North Delta’s Seaquam Seahawks 89-49 Thursday, securing a spot in today’s quarter-final at the Tsumura girls basketball tournament. It’s being held this week at Langley Events Centre. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Two teams who had to play on the first day of the 2021 Tsumura Basketball Invitational girls’ basketball tournament to advance to the Sweet 16 round are now set to battle in the quarter-final round.

The South Delta Sun Devils and MEI Eagles were both winners on Thursday at Langley Events Centre, on the first full day of action at the tourney and are now set to square off in the quarter-final round today (Friday, Dec. 17).

The Sun Devils’ Alexa Kusel hit a pair of free throws late in regulation to push her team past the Abbotsford Senior Panthers 64-62.

Amanda Maestro’s 19 points led the Sun Devils while the Panthers’ Lakresha Edwards scored a game-high 31 points.

RECENT: Burnaby rebels take Tsumura Invitational at Langley Events Centre

South Delta’s next opponent will be another Abbotsford school, this time the MEI Eagles who edged Richmond’s R.A. McMath Wildcats 58-56. That game featured 10 lead changes over the second half with the Eagles’ Makenna Reimer scoring 13 of her team-high 16 points over the final two quarters. McMath was led by 21 points from Marina Radocaj.

Langley’s Brookswood Bobcats found themselves down a point to Abbotsford’s Yale Lions with 5:30 to play, but the Bobcats scored the game’s next 13 points as part of a game-ending 22-6 run to book their spot in the next round with a 93-78 win. Cassidy Buchanon scored 28 points while Jamie Rettig added 26, including six three-pointers. The Lions were led by 23 points from Jay Hildebrand.

RELATED: Langley Bobcat’s Konig gets the call to try out for WNBA

Brookswood now faces Port Coquitlam’s Riverside Rapids in the quarter-final round after the Rapids received 32 points from Avery Sussex in an 82-17 win over North Vancouver’s Argyle Pipers.

The Terry Fox Ravens (Port Coquitlam) used a balanced attack with six players in double figures, led by Taylor Matthews’ 24 points, in a 105-32 win over Cloverdale’s Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers. Simran Lally scored 11 for Lord Tweedsmuir.

Up next for the Ravens will be Vancouver’s Sir Winston Churchill Bulldogs, who were 69-41 winners over Port Coquitlam’s Heritage Woods Kodiaks. Marah Dyskstra scored 22 for the Bulldogs while Haley Hughes had 17 for the Kodiaks.

And the Langley Christian Lightning and Victoria’s St. Michaels University School Blue Jags are set to meet in the quarter-final. The Lightning were 89-49 winners over North Delta’s Seaquam Seahawks with Langley Christian being led by Taelor Coxford’s 23 points. Sareena Binng and Nyssa Sunner each scored 11 to top the Seahawks.

The Blue Jags were 89-23 winners over Chilliwack’s G.W. Graham Grizzlies as the Victoria school used a stifling defence – holding the Grizzlies scoreless over the entire second quarter – to advance. The Blue Jags were led by the trio of Avery Geddes, who scored 20, while Makenna Anderson and Katie Maybie had 19 points apiece.

In Thursday’s other game, it was the Burnaby South Rebels defeating the Langley Secondary Thunderbirds 65-36.

The semi-final games will also be played on Friday night with games scheduled for 6:45 and 8:15 p.m.

All games are free to attend and can also be streamed for free at www.tfsetv.ca. Anyone attending in person must show proof of double vaccination and wear a mask when inside the facility.

For full schedule and results, visit www.langleyeventscentre.com/tbi

.