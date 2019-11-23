Two Langley Rivermen invited to try out for Team Canada West

A chnace to play in 2019 World Junior A Challenge (WJAC)

Two Langley Rivermen have been invited to try out for Team Canada West ahead of the 2019 World Junior A Challenge (WJAC).

Defenceman Ryan Helliwell and forward Brendan Budy are among 23 BCHL players who will take part in the Canada West camp that goes from Dec. 1st to 3rd in Calgary, while the tournament begins for real Dec. 7 in Dawson Creek, with Canada West facing off against the United States.

READ MORE: VIDEO: A big come-from-behind-win for Langley Rivermen

READ MORE: Langley Rivermen a ‘work in progress’ coach says

Canada West director of operations Jamie McCaig said the candidates “will bring work ethic and a hard-working attitude to camp as we begin our quest for a gold medal at the 2019 World Junior A Challenge.”

Last year’s roster featured 14 BCHL players and won a bronze medal. The only player at this year’s camp that played in the 2018 tournament is Coquitlam’s Massimo Rizzo who had two assists in six games.

The BCHL will also be well-represented behind the bench for Team Canada West as the team’s head coach is Joe Martin (Alberni Valley) and Brian Maloney (Chilliwack) will act as an assistant.

Other teams in the tournament include Canada East, Czech Republic, Russia and the United States.

