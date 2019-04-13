LOSC competitor Bailey Herbert at the Canadian Swimming Trials. Supplied

Two Langley swimmers win spots on Team Canada

LOSC competitors attend the Canadian Swimming Trials in Toronto

A trip to the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre in Toronto for the Canadian Swimming Trials saw two Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) swimmers win Team Canada spots.

Some of the top swimmers in Canada attended the on April 3-7 event including Taylor Ruck, Kylie Masse, Markus Thormeyer, Yuri Kisil and Olympic medalist Penny Oleksiak, Emily Overholt and Kennedy Goss.

There were total of 627 athletes representing 157 clubs from 21 different countries. Swimmers competing in the meet were aiming to earn Team Canada spots for competitions such as the FINA World Championships, FINA World Junior Championships and the World University Games (FISU).

Two Langley Olympians Swim Club swimmers swam their way onto two of those teams, which also gives them an opportunity to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

LOSC athlete Bailey Herbert placed fourth in the women’s 200m breaststroke in the championship final, making Team Canada for the FINA World Junior Championships and breaking a Langley Olympians club record.

The FINA World Junior Championships take place every two years and will take place in Budapest, Hungary this August.

READ MORE: Langley swimmer takes on the world

Hillary Metcalfe placed seventh in the championship final for the women’s 200m individual medley with a best time of 2:15.53, 9th in the championship final for the women’s 50m breaststroke with a time of 32.45, 10th in the championship final for the women’s 100m breaststroke with a time of 1:10.83 and made the Team Canada team for the World University Games.

Those games will be held in Naples, Italy, this July.

Josie Field placed eighth in the championship final for the women’s 200m Butterfly.

Hugh McNeill placed third in the consolation final in the men’s 200m backstroke and broke the Langley Olympians club record previously set by Langley Olympians Swim Club member and Olympian Jake Tapp.

McNeill also broke the Langley Olympians club record in the 400m individual medley.

Joshua Kim swam a best time in the men’s 200m Individual Medley with a time of 2:11.47 and broke an Langley Olympians club record.

.

