Two Langley teams among Optimist Junior Interclub Curling division winners

Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League (OJICL) held their annual yearly wrap-up banquet on Sunday to celebrate the end of another season.

The mixed league of young curlers that play each week is divided into three divisions – Division 1 plays in Langley at the George Preston Recreation Centre and Divisions 2 and 3 play at the Cloverdale Curling Rink.

The league consists of teams from various curling clubs throughout the Lower Mainland from Port Moody, Royal City (New Westminster), Delta, Langley, Cloverdale, Peace Arch (White Rock), and Golden Ears (Maple Ridge).

The divisions were further broken down into blocks of four (A, B, C, and D) during the recent tournament.

Banner champions for Division 1 (block A) included Team Leung from Langley and Grand Aggregate Champions Team Fei.

A Langley team also took the top spot for B block, while Royal City took third in block C and Cloverdale in block E.

The banquet was held at Sunrise Banquet & Conference Centre, 5640 188 St., Surrey following the Optimist final games in Cloverdale.

OJICL is sponsored by Optimist International, a worldwide volunteer organization that funds sports teams, teaches the importance of public speaking, and enacts a mandate to hold an upbeat outlook no matter the challenge.

OJICL has offered youths a place to try out the popular winter sport since 1989.

For more information on the curling league, people can visit www.optimistjuniorcurling.ca.

