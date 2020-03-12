Two Langley teams among Optimist Junior Interclub Curling division winners

Teams celebrated 30th season with year-end banquet last Sunday

Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League (OJICL) held their annual yearly wrap-up banquet on Sunday to celebrate the end of another season.

The mixed league of young curlers that play each week is divided into three divisions – Division 1 plays in Langley at the George Preston Recreation Centre and Divisions 2 and 3 play at the Cloverdale Curling Rink.

The league consists of teams from various curling clubs throughout the Lower Mainland from Port Moody, Royal City (New Westminster), Delta, Langley, Cloverdale, Peace Arch (White Rock), and Golden Ears (Maple Ridge).

The divisions were further broken down into blocks of four (A, B, C, and D) during the recent tournament.

Banner champions for Division 1 (block A) included Team Leung from Langley and Grand Aggregate Champions Team Fei.

A Langley team also took the top spot for B block, while Royal City took third in block C and Cloverdale in block E.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Optimist Juniors curl in division 1 playoffs

The banquet was held at Sunrise Banquet & Conference Centre, 5640 188 St., Surrey following the Optimist final games in Cloverdale.

OJICL is sponsored by Optimist International, a worldwide volunteer organization that funds sports teams, teaches the importance of public speaking, and enacts a mandate to hold an upbeat outlook no matter the challenge.

OJICL has offered youths a place to try out the popular winter sport since 1989.

For more information on the curling league, people can visit www.optimistjuniorcurling.ca.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Giants team won’t ban fans because of virus, for now
Next story
Toronto Raptors players, staff advised to go into self-isolation

Just Posted

KPU to sanitize surfaces in bid to ward off coronavirus transmission

Overseas travel to some countries has also been stopped

WEATHER: A mix of sun and cloud in Langley

Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C

Vancouver Giants team won’t ban fans because of virus, for now

Langley-based WHL team issued statement after Seattle team decided to keep fans out of the stands

Langley Chamber cancels March meeting

Coronavirus concerns are affecting a number of local events

VIDEO: Report of a knife in bus disturbance draws major police response

Multiple units called to scene on 203 Street near Fraser Highway

B.C. reports seven new coronavirus cases, first on Vancouver Island

Three latest COVID-19 cases are related to travel from Egypt

Juno Awards cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

The awards had been scheduled to be hosted by Alessia Cara on Sunday, March 15, in Saskatoon

Young B.C. family expected new puppy to arrive at airport, got scam instead

Surprise gift for kids turned into surprise theft from parents

Indigenous leaders to meet with premiers, Trudeau on child welfare, UNDRIP

The leaders plan to raise a number of issues, including the UN declaration

Toronto’s S&P/TSX composite down more than 1,400 points, U.S. markets fall

The drop in Toronto and on U.S. markets was large enough to trip circuit breakers that forced a pause in trading

Toronto Raptors players, staff advised to go into self-isolation

The 14-day isolation comes after a Utah player, reportedly centre Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the virus

Vancouver man charged in connection to string of ‘high profile’ sexual offences

Andrew James Seangio, 35, was taken into custody on March 11 in Vancouver

Woman charged with indignity to a dead body in connection to Coquitlam park fire

Homicide investigators have been called in to probe the incident

Few vacant ICU beds in Fraser Health, but Henry says hospitals can find space if COVID-19 spreads

Fraser Health Authority, which serves 1.9 million people, has 80 ICU beds in total

Most Read