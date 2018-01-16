Langley’s Carter Anderson and the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds have won eight straight games after two more victories over the weekend. Trent Rolfe photo

Two more wins for high-flying Thunderbirds

Fraser Valley major midget hockey team has won eight straight games

Make it eight straight for the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds.

The major midget hockey team picked up where they left as league play resumed over the weekend after a four-week break.

The Thunderbirds were in Kelowna for the BC Major Midget Hockey League showcase, knocking off the Thompson Blazers 5-3 and 5-4 at the Capital News Centre.

Fraser Valley sits third in the league at 18-6-1-1.

SEE: Heartbreaking OT loss for Fraser Valley squad

The Thunderbirds trailed 3-2 after 40 minutes in the first game but Justin Plett scored twice while Carter Anderson added an insurance marker. Jake Mulder and Matthew Konrad had the other goals while Harkarit Gill finished with three assists.

Dawson Pelletier earned the victory.

Plett scored twice more on Saturday — he finished the weekend with four goals and six points — while Konrad, Dylan Stoltz and Travis Halladay had a goal apiece.

Ethan Bowen chipped in with a pair of assists.

Alex Rolfe returned from a lengthy injury to backstop Fraser Valley to the victory.

The Thunderbirds return to action this weekend with a pair of games in Nanaimo against the North Island Silvertips.


