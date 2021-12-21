Two wins for Trappers, a setback for Kodiaks heading towards PJHL Christmas break

Trappers currently lead the PJHL seven-team Harold Brittain Conference, with Kodiaks in fifth

Kodiaks goaltender Allen Gillis stopped 24 of 30 shots against Chilliwack Jets on Dec. 15 at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Arena. (Kurt Langmann/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Aldergrove Kodiaks suffered a 6-2 loss to the Chilliwack Jets on Wednesday, Dec. 15 on home ice at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Arena.

Jets scored twice in the first period and once in the second before Aldergrove got on the scoreboard, with Lewis Nikkel scoring off an assist by Carson Preston and Kale Taylor.

Chilliwack scored again in the second, and after Carson Preston notched the Kodiaks second goal in the third, assisted by Hunter Bronwn and Callum MacDonald, the Jets scored twice more.

Kodiaks net minder Allen Gillis stopped 24 of 30 shots.

Preston was named third star of the game.

Aldergrove returns to the ice against Surrey on Wednesday Dec. 22.

Their post-Christmas schedule begins with a road trip Dec. 30 playing Port Moody in an afternoon game that starts at 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, Langley Trappers bounced back from a Dec. 8 4-1 loss to Mission City with wins against Abbotsford and a victorious return engagement against Mission City.

The Wednesday, Dec. 15 win against Abbotsford Pilots saw Lleyton Shearon score twice for the Trappers, with Nicholas Cormack, Brendan O’Grady and Jamie Hylands rounding out the scoring for Langley in a 5-3 final tally.

Shearon, O’Grady and Cormack were stars of the game.

On Saturday, Dec. 18, Trappers avenged their defeat by Mission, with Cody Bathgate getting two, Benjamin Weys, Cody Bathgate, and Nicholas Cormack adding points for Langley in a 5-3 road victory.

Langley Trappers forward Cody Bathgate, seen here during a previous home game against Aldergrove, scored twice against the Mission City Outlaws on Dec 18. (Langley Advance Times file)

Mission City led at the end of the first period, 2-1, and was ahead 3-2 at the end of the second, but the Trappers tied it up 11 minutes into the third period, then added two more to clinch the win.

Trappers were set to host Ridge Meadows on Wednesday Dec. 22.

Their first post-Christmas game was set for Jan. 1 against Delta Ice Hawks.

Trappers currently lead the PJHL seven-team Harold Brittain Conference, with Aldergrove Kodiaks in fifth.

