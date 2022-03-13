Two wins, two losses for the two Langley teams at the BC School Sports Boys Basketball provincials

Tournament comes to a close at Langley Events Centre

Walnut Grove fell to Burnaby South Rebels 84-68 at the BC School Sports 4A Boys Basketball Provincial Tournament at Langley Events Centre on Friday, March 11. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s Walnut Grove Gators lost 82-69 to Vancouver College in the third-place match at the BC School Sports 4A Boys Basketball Provincial Tournament at Langley Events Centre on Saturday night, March 12.

Walnut Grove players Dylan Senft and Kevin Kao were named to the second team all-stars.

The eighth seeded Gators began the tournament by downing Terry Fox 74-72 on Wednesday, March 9, and followed that up with a 94-92 overtime victory over St. George’s School on Thursday.

On Friday, Walnut Grove fell to Burnaby South Rebels 84-68, followed by Saturday’s loss to Vancouver College.

Kevin Kao of the Walnut Grove Gators goes for the shot at the BC School Sports 4A Boys Basketball Provincial Tournament at Langley Events Centre on Friday, March 11. Kao was named to the second team all-star at the close of the event. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)

In the 4A championship final, the Rebels defeated the Semiahmoo Thunderbirds 72-57 on Saturday night to capture the BC School Sports 4A Boys Basketball title.

It was the Rebels’ fourth 4A title in school history.

In the 2A competition, eighth-ranked Langley Christian was upset by ninth-ranked West Point Grey Academy Wolves 66-51 in their opening game on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Mar. 10, Langley Christian defeated Samuel Robertson Technical 68-58, then, on Friday, downed Summerland 64-58.

On Saturday, March 12, Charles Hays downed Langley 79-64

In the 2A final, Westsyde Whundas Kamloops school defeated Victoria’s Lambrick Park Lions 73-71 to take the championship.

basketballLangleyLangley Events Centre