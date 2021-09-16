TWU alum Jackson earned a double victory at the Canadian Road Championships

Trinity Western University Spartan alum Alison Jackson earned a double victory at the Canadian Road Championships over the weekend.

Jackson, a former track star at the Langley-based university, won the time-trial event in the Elite women’s category on Friday, then proceeded to win the Sunday, Sept 12, road race at a pace of 3:12:43. This victorious weekend stands as Jackson’s second win at the Canadian Road Championships.

“My experience racing in Europe and the Belgium classics, I really knew how to race in the wind and that really played to my advantage,” said Jackson in a Cycling Canada interview.

”I took to the front pretty early on to help make it more of a selection and I picked my moment and went all in all the way to the end. I think I was more nervous this weekend than I’ve been for any other race so I’m really happy to come out with the double win.”

As a Spartan, Jackson, who graduated from TWU in 2014, was a two-time Canada West gold medallist in the 3000m (2013 and 2014) and a Canada West gold medallist in cross country (2013). She also earned Canada West silver medals in the 1500m (2013) and in cross country (2014).

Jackson was one of seven Olympians who represented Trinity Western in Tokyo this past summer as she finished 32nd in the women’s road race. TWU’s Olympic group included Regan Yee (‘18, South Hazelton, B.C.), along with the men’s volleyball trio of Steven Marshall (‘13, Abbotsford, B.C.), Ryan Sclater (‘17, Port Coquitlam, B.C.) and Lucas Van Berkel (‘14, Edmonton). TWU’s head athletic therapist Natalie Ghobrial was also in Toyko working as the athletic therapist for Canada’s bronze-winning women’s softball team.

