TWU athletics fundraiser blows past $100K goal

Langley’s TWU student-athletes in need will benefit from $140,000 raised on Saturday, June 20, during a livestreamed Complete Champion Challenge.

The TWU Spartans sports teams, along with the Spartan Foundation, ran the six-hour event that featured coaches and staff cycling 100 km on stationary trainers, or running 30 km on a loop around campus, while Spartan athletes competed in a variety of sporting challenges.

The challenge was for athletes, coaches, and other participants to collectively complete one million physical repetitions over six hours.

As part of the livestreamed events, there was a slam dunk contest featuring men’s basketball star Ja’Qaulyn Gilbreath going head-to-head against men’s volleyball star Jackson Howe.

The original goal had been to raise $100,000 for scholarships for Spartan athletes in need, and the final total went well beyond that.

The Spartans compete in 13 sports in the Canada West conference, including women’s and men’s soccer, volleyball, basketball, hockey, cross country and track & field, as well as women’s rugby sevens. TWU also competes as an independent team in men’s rugby.

Since March, student athletics across Canada have ground to a halt due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

