TWU Spartans down Victoria

Trinity Western University’s men’s soccer team earned a program-record 7-1 win over Victoria, scoring the most goals ever in a Spartans regular season or playoff contest, Friday at Chase Office Field.

Domenic Poletto scored a hat-trick to lead Langley-based TWU to their biggest victory in program history.

“Dom has been finishing like that in training all the time, so we were just waiting for him to do that in a game,” said TWU Head Coach Mike Shearon.

“We talked before the game about being free to play, going at them and taking our chances and the boys delivered that,” Shearon said.

“When we took a chance early on, with Dom’s goal, that gave us the freedom to just play.

Cody Fransen added two goals, while Caleb Johnson and Austin Kasian tallied singles.

The Vikes Niko Cristante scored the Vikes only goal.

Poletto opened the scoring in the 15th minute, volleying home an offering from atop the box. The marker sparked a goal barrage from the home side that saw TWU tally four goals in the first half.

Six minutes later, Fransen scored his first of the night before Johnson converted a penalty in the 26th minute.

Kasian, who finished the match with a goal and two assists, got in on the scoring in the 34th minute when his deflected shot made its way past Vikes goalkeeper Jas Lally.

Victoria’s Cristante responded for the visitors in the 35th minute with a solo effort in which he slipped through several Spartan defenders before beating TWU goalie Sebastian Colyn.

Poletto went back to work in the second half, scoring in the 55th and 63rd minute before Fransen rounded the scoring with his second of the contest in the 65th minute.

Matthew Roxburgh had two assists for TWU, earning helpers on Fransen’s first and Polleto’s second.

The Spartans outshot Victoria 21-7 and had a 10-3 edge in shots on goal.

TWU is riding a five-match regular season winning streak against Victoria. Since taking over as head coach in 2016, Spartans coach Mike Shearon has yet to lose in the regular season against Victoria.

READ MORE: Trinity Western men’s soccer team starts California trip with a win

TWU Spartans men’s soccer team fights UBC Okanagan to a draw

The Spartans are back on the pitch Sunday when they travel to play UBC at 2 p.m.