Nothing got past Lucas Mills.

TWU Spartans goalie Mills sets record in hockey shutout

Made 20 saves against Mariners to set new BCIHL mark

A goalie on the Trinity Western University hockey team has set a new BCIHL record.

Fourth year net-minder Lucas Mills made 20 saves to earn the record breaking shutout, while rookie forward Logan Casavant scored twice to lead the Trinity Western Spartans to a 4-0 win over the visiting Vancouver Island Mariners in BCIHL action Saturday afternoon at the Langley Events Centre.

“His setting of the record is a credit to all the work that he has put in the offseason and during the year,” said Spartans head coach Barret Kropf.

“He has a number of years left so he will likely improve on this mark.”

The win improves the first place Spartans to 13-2-0-1 (27 points), while the loss drops the second place Mariners to 9-6-0-2 (20 points).

Mills now has six career shutouts. He was previously tied with SFU’s Andrew Parent.

He also leads the BCIHL career stats in Goals against Average with 1.76 and Save Percentage with 0.936.

READ MORE: The TWU hockey Spartans are having a very good season so far

Spartans now have a week off before their next game when TWU will take on SFU at Simon Fraser on Saturday, January 26.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Bill Copeland Arena.

Previous story
Thunderbirds sweep Spartans in Langley university basketball action

Just Posted

Thunderbirds sweep Spartans in Langley university basketball action

Former Walnut Grove Gator Jaden Cohee helped UBC men secure wins

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants return to Langley Events Centre with a win

Record-breaking performance by Bowen Byram during victory over Kamloops

VIDEO: Rogers Hometown Hockey tour underway in Langley City

Streets packed with hockey fans of all ages

Giants acquire defenceman Nicholas Draffin

Will play against Kamloops Saturday and Victoria Sunday at the Langley Events Centre.

Langley Junior Thunder Lacrosse team gets a new head coach

High-scoring player Dan Dobbie named new boss of the BC Junior A Lacrosse League squad

Foreign affairs minister welcomes ‘brave new Canadian’ as Saudi teen lands in Toronto

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was fleeing abusive family in Saudi Arabia

Vancouver man killed in train, garbage truck collision in Delta

Police say it happened the area of 72nd Street and Churchill Street.

Young professionals leaving Vancouver over high cost of housing

Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver pegged the average price of a detached home at a little more than $1 million

Canada, First Nations express concern over U.S. Arctic drilling plans

Canada is concerned about the potential transboundary impacts of oil and gas exploration and development

B.C. VIEWS: Tracking propaganda around B.C.’s latest pipeline protest

‘Military invasion’ claims fly around the world in seconds

Trump says he has ‘no idea’ if deal can be made with Pelosi

U.S. government shut down has broken all records

UK PM May: Rejecting Brexit would be catastrophic

Theresa May has urged Parliament to support her little-loved EU divorce deal

Pot producers face pushback over odour, smell in Canadian farming town

There are now six licensed marijuana production operations in the community of 17,500 people

Tiny coffeeshops help owners save on rent in high-cost Vancouver, Toronto

Three of the four most expensive main streets in Canada are in Toronto and Vancouver, a report says

Most Read