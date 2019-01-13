TWU Spartans goalie Mills sets record in hockey shutout

Made 20 saves against Mariners to set new BCIHL mark

A goalie on the Trinity Western University hockey team has set a new BCIHL record.

Fourth year net-minder Lucas Mills made 20 saves to earn the record breaking shutout, while rookie forward Logan Casavant scored twice to lead the Trinity Western Spartans to a 4-0 win over the visiting Vancouver Island Mariners in BCIHL action Saturday afternoon at the Langley Events Centre.

“His setting of the record is a credit to all the work that he has put in the offseason and during the year,” said Spartans head coach Barret Kropf.

“He has a number of years left so he will likely improve on this mark.”

The win improves the first place Spartans to 13-2-0-1 (27 points), while the loss drops the second place Mariners to 9-6-0-2 (20 points).

Mills now has six career shutouts. He was previously tied with SFU’s Andrew Parent.

He also leads the BCIHL career stats in Goals against Average with 1.76 and Save Percentage with 0.936.

Spartans now have a week off before their next game when TWU will take on SFU at Simon Fraser on Saturday, January 26.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Bill Copeland Arena.