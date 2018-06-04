Recent TWU graduate Ryan Sclater (’17 | Port Coquitlam, B.C.) played a particularly key role in Canada’s success at the FVIB tournament. File photo

TWU Spartans on Team Canada at international volleyball competition

Canada records perfect three-win weekend at FIVB Volleyball Nations League.

Four Trinity Western University (TWU) Spartans helped Canada to a perfect three-win weekend at the The Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) Volleyball Nations League in San Juan, Argentina.

Recent graduate Ryan Sclater (’17 | Port Coquitlam, B.C.) played a key role, finishing the weekend with 40 points, including 31 kills, seven blocks and an ace in the Maple Volleys four-set wins over Italy, Argentina and Iran.

Against Iran, Sclater led Canada with 16 kills while adding two blocks.

Meanwhile, fellow alum Lucas Van Berkel (’14 | Edmonton) finished the weekend with 20 points, including 14 kills, four blocks and two aces from the middle.

Dan Jansen VanDoorn (’13 | Langley, B.C.) saw action against Italy, tallying three kills and two blocks.

Steve Marshall (’13 | Abbotsford, B.C.) had one kill against Iran.

Canada, 4-2 through the first two weekends of the tournament, now heads home as it hosts VNL next week, with the United States, Germany and Australia visiting Ottawa.

Canada is amongst a group of five teams with four wins apiece. The United States, Poland and Brazil each have a table-topping five wins.

Volleyball Nations League

Canada’s roster this week:

1 – TJ Sanders, London, ON (setter)

3 – Steve Marshall, Abbotsford, BC (outside hitter)

4 – Nicholas Hoag, Sherbrooke, QC (outside hitter)

5 – Lucas Van Berkel, Edmonton, AB (middle blocker)

7 – Stephen Maar, Aurora, ON (outside hitter)

9 – Jason DeRocco, Winnipeg, MB (outside hitter)

11 – Daniel Jansen VanDoorn, Langley, BC (middle blocker)

15 – Bryan Duquette, St. Thomas, ON (libero)

16 – Ryan Sclater, Port Coquitlam, BC (opposite)

17 – Graham Vigrass, Calgary, AB (middle blocker)

18 – Bradley Gunter, Comox, BC (opposite)

19 – Blair Bann, Edmonton, AB (libero)

20 – Arthur Szwarc, Toronto, ON (middle blocker)

21 – Brett Walsh, Calgary, AB (setter)

In both the men’s and women’s leagues, the 16 teams in each gender will compete first in round robin format. With a total of 260 matches played in the tournament, each team will play a minimum of 15 matches and each core nation will host at least one pool. There will be one combined standings table across all pools for each gender. In the men’s and women’s competition, the top five teams of the standings will join the hosts for the finals.

 

Langley’s Dan Jansen VanDoorn (’13) saw action against Italy at the FVIB tournament, tallying three kills and two blocks. File photo

