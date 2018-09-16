TWU’s Jacob Low on the attack. On a snowy afternoon, the Spartans outshot the Griffins 32-8. Photo courtesy Chris Piggott

TWU Spartans salvage draw against Macewan

Snowy conditions for Alberta game

Trinity Western’s Josh Hardy scored in second half stoppage time to help the Spartans earn a 1-1 draw with MacEwan Saturday in Edmonton.

On a snowy afternoon, the Spartans (2-1-3) outshot the Griffins 32-8 and had a 17-6 advantage in shots on goal, but it took until late in stoppage time before Hardy finally broke through, beating MacEwan goalie Seth Johnstone with a shot from 12 yards out off a scrambled play in the box.

MacEwan (3-2-1) opened the scoring in the 19th minute when Everett Orgnero beat TWU goalie Sebastian Colyn, who finished with five saves on the afternoon.

The Spartans goal came after a flurry of TWU opportunities in the late stages, including an 84th-minute chance off the foot of Leighton Johnson that was stymied by a diving Johnstone.

The Spartans pressed for the equalizer throughout the second half and had numerous opportunities, but it took until the late stages before Johnstone, who had a total of 16 saves, finally succumbed.

TWU defender Bryce Prochnau started for the Spartans against his old team and in his hometown. Prochnau joined the Spartans this year after previously playing with the Griffins.

“We played well,” said TWU Head Coach Mike Shearon.

“Considering the conditions, I thought we possessed the ball well and created lots of chances, but we just couldn’t finish. We’ll continue to allow teams to have hope if we don’t score.”

“The other side of the coin is that we’ve created more than enough chances to win most of our games and at some point, we hope that we’ll start scoring those and we’ll be a very difficult team to play against.”

Saturday’s game was just the second time the two teams have played in the regular season. TWU beat the Griffins 4-2 in their only other meeting Sept. 17, 2016.

This was the first time TWU has ever played against MacEwan in Edmonton.

Hardy, who transferred to TWU before the start of the 2017 season, scored one goal in 13 games last year.

The Spartans have scored a conference-high 14 goals this year.

The Spartans continue their Alberta road trip Sunday when they play Lethbridge at 1:15 p.m. (PT).

They return home for four consecutive games in Langley, before finishing the season with three out of four on the road.

Previous story
Alphonso Davies transfer shows league is on the rise: MLS commissioner

Just Posted

TWU Spartans salvage draw against Macewan

Snowy conditions for Alberta game

Aircraft hunt for plane reported overdue on flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack

Plane went missing Friday afternoon

VIDEO: Public gives Aldergrove’s new rec centre a spin at free open house

The Township invited in the public to try out all the amenities Saturday.

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Metro Vancouver

Between 15 and 25 milimetres of rain expected to fall each hour in some areas

Three-way race for mayor in Langley Township

As nominations closed, a third contender entered the mayoral race and more would-be councillors announced.

REPLAY: B.C.’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

B.C. VIEWS: ’Not photo radar’ coming soon to high-crash areas

ICBC deficit now largely due to reckless and distracted driving

Fearsome new stage begins as Florence floods inland rivers

Thousands of people have been evacuated already

NDP’s Jagmeet Singh set to run in B.C.’s Burnaby South riding after nomination

Singh blamed the Liberals and Conservatives for the current state of the country

Typhoon lashes south China after killing 36 in Philippines

Nearly half a million people had been evacuated from seven cities in China

Seattle Sounders beat Vancouver Whitecaps, keep win streak alive

‘“I thought we were the better team’

Man arrested in Vancouver after allegedly failing to stop at border

Police say a man drove into a vehicle and unoccupied store in Vancouver Saturday morning

Serious head-on crash closes Vedder Mountain Road in Chilliwack

The road is expected to be closed for several hours after the collision Saturday morning

U.S. researchers end their active search for sick orca J50

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said its team ended its two-day dedicated search

Most Read