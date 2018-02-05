TWU Titans player Emily Bajkov had one goal and one assist during Sunday’s game against the North Shore Rebels. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

TWU Titans take on North Shore Rebels

South Coast Women’s Hockey League action at LEC

A Sunday afternoon game between the Trinity Western University Titans and the North Shore Rebels at the Langley Events Centre got off to a good start for the Titans, who scored twice in the first period, resulting in a 2-1 lead.

But after that, it was all Rebels, who scored four more times to win 5-2.

Titans player no. 18 Emily Bajkov scored one goal and one assist while teammate no. 13, Katelin Korman, accounted for the other.

Bajkov, with 13 points in 12 games, and Korman with 11 points in 15 games, are ranked among the top 10 league leading players,

For the Rebels, Samantha Shaw and Kassie Starnes each scored twice and Simran Sidhu scored once.

Both teams are members of the South Coast Women’s Hockey League, a senior-only league for players aged 18 and up.

The Rebels and Titans were low in the standings of the eight-team league going into the game, with the Rebels at the bottom and the Titans in sixth.


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

TWU Titans No. 18 Emily Bajkov goes after the puck during Sunday afternoon play against the North Shore Rebels at the Langley Events Centre. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Previous story
Philadelphia Eagles beat New England Patriots to win Super Bowl
Next story
BCHL Today: Vees and Wild on a tear while Rivermen slide

Just Posted

Langley Rivermen suffer back-to-back lopsided road losses

‘Men struggling in new year

TWU Titans take on North Shore Rebels

South Coast Women’s Hockey League action at LEC

VIDEO: Soulful and meaningful, Batten releases new single as tribute to recording legend

Now late FAME Studio’s Rick Hall watched Karen Lee Batten recorded Sweet Home Alabama in his studio.

Ringette rivals clash in Langley

Fraser Valley plays Burnaby New Westminster in provincial qualifier

Rush rematch will feature tribute to retired Stealth captain

Langley-based Vancouver Stealth fell short in ‘Toon Town’ Saturday night.

Super Bowl 52 banter from the B.C. sports desk

Black Press sports-man Kevin Mitchell talks Super Bowl LII

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

New ‘Aldergrove Community Association’ invites input, members

Small group of long-time Aldergrove residents have formed a non-profit society under Societies Act

Immigration nightmare separates woman from family

Kimberley woman stuck in California when residency suddenly denied after 10 years

Aldergrove Kodiaks score 3-2 win over Mission

Aldergrove and Mission in tight race for PJHL playoff spot

Smoke starts to clear on B.C. marijuana sales

Independent ‘craft cannabis’ retailers await licence regime

Identify, assess and take action to lower the risk of avalanche injuries

WorkSafeBC reminding workers to pay attention to avalanche risk

Some Super Bowl celebrations turn unruly

Philadelphia left to clean up after victory celebrations turned rowdy overnight

Flaming Lamborghini impounded, B.C. driver arrested

Officers found the driver intoxicated after first noticing flames shooting from the vehicle’s exhaust

Most Read