TWU Titans take on North Shore Rebels

A Sunday afternoon game between the Trinity Western University Titans and the North Shore Rebels at the Langley Events Centre got off to a good start for the Titans, who scored twice in the first period, resulting in a 2-1 lead.

But after that, it was all Rebels, who scored four more times to win 5-2.

Titans player no. 18 Emily Bajkov scored one goal and one assist while teammate no. 13, Katelin Korman, accounted for the other.

Bajkov, with 13 points in 12 games, and Korman with 11 points in 15 games, are ranked among the top 10 league leading players,

For the Rebels, Samantha Shaw and Kassie Starnes each scored twice and Simran Sidhu scored once.

Both teams are members of the South Coast Women’s Hockey League, a senior-only league for players aged 18 and up.

The Rebels and Titans were low in the standings of the eight-team league going into the game, with the Rebels at the bottom and the Titans in sixth.



