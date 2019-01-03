TWU welcomes SFU for some men’s hockey

With the holidays past, the competition resumes Thursday evening at the Langley Events Centre.

Trinity Western University’s men’s hockey team returns to the ice after the holidays by hosting Simon Fraser University and Selkirk.

Coming off a 10-1-0-1 fall semester, in which TWU put themselves six points clear of second-place Vancouver Island University, the Spartans will look to keep their momentum rolling as they open 2019 with four straight home games, starting this weekend.

Simon Fraser and TWU hit the ice for a 7 p.m. game on Thursday, Jan. 3 while it’s a 7 p.m. start time for the Friday game when the Manitoba team visits.

TWU has won its three games against SFU so far this season as well as winning two of its three games against Selkirk.

The Spartans sit first in the BCIHL with Selkirk in third and SFU in forth.

The men’s team from the private university in Langley didn’t take off the holidays. During the break in league play, TWU hosted the national junior team from Kazakhstan in a game that resulted in a 4-3 overtime win for the international guests. Kazakhstan was here to play exhibition games in preparation for the World Juniors.

Evan Last (Surrey) leads TWU in points, with six goals and 11 assists in 12 games.

Lucas Mills (Burnaby) has played in 10 of TWU’s 12 games, sporting a league-leading 9-1 record with a BCIHL-best .938 save percentage and a 1.65 goals against average.