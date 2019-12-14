TWU’s Bruce named BCIHL player of the month, twice

Spartans forward Josh Bruce has been named BCIHL Rookie of the Month for November and December 2019. (TWU photo)

Trinity Western Spartans first-year forward Josh Bruce has been named BCIHL Rookie of the Month for November and December 2019.

The 21-year-old veteran of 110 BCHL games has had a big impact in his first season in the BCIHL, being held off the scoresheet just once in four games in November.

In the process, Bruce racked up two goals and seven assists.

Bruce joins teammates Travis Verveda and Spencer Gerth from Langley who each earned the distinction last season.

Brayden Brown also earned the distinction in 2017-18, while Spartans leading scorer Evan Last was named Rookie of the Month twice in 2016-17.

Bruce’s November featured three multi-point outings, including three assists on November 8 in a 7-0 win over Selkirk College. His nine points in four games brought his total stat line on the season to five goals and nine assists through eight games.

The Coquitlam Express graduate sits eight in league scoring this season, and third on the Spartans. Bruce also sits second in overall rookie scoring, two points back of SFU forward Ty Westgard with five less games played.

Bruce also joins fellow teammate and goaltender Lucas Mills as Spartans to receive a monthly distinction this season, as Mills received Goaltender of the Month honours in September/October.

Bruce and the unbeaten Spartans continue action in the new year as they travel to Castlegar to face Selkirk College Jan. 4-5, 2020.

