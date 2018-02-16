TWU’s Devaney on verge of block record

TWU Spartans’ fifth-year women’s volleyball player has 132 blocks on season

Trinity Western Spartans’ Katelyn Devaney (#8) is three blocks away from setting a new Canada West single-season record. The fifth-year player has two regular season games remaining. Scott Stewart TWU Athletics

Katelyn Devaney is on the verge of Canada West history.

Devaney had six blocks on Saturday night, surpassing her career best for blocks in a season and putting her within three of the conference single season record.

Devaney has 132 blocks for the season with two games to match or better the record of 135, currently shared by former TWU player Alicia Perrin and UBC Okanagan’s Katy Klomps.

She will look to best that mark this weekend as TWU travels to Kamloops for a pair of matches against the Thompson Rivers WolfPack.

And the Spartans will also look to right the ship as the women’s volleyball team is mired in a four-game losing streak and has dropped six of their past eight matches, falling to 13-9 on the season.

The Spartans lost 3-2 (25-22,22-25,25-22,17-25,15-9) to the UBC Thunderbirds on Feb. 9 at the Langley Events Centre and then dropped the rematch 3-1 (21-25,25-13,25-22,25-18) the following night at UBC’s War Memorial Gymnasium.

Hillary Howe led TWU with 14 kills while Rachel Flink had 14 digs.

“UBC beat us from the baseline. Their serve and pass game created a lot of trouble for us and put us on our heels,” said Spartans coach Ryan Hofer.

“We just had a hard time recovering from that tonight. There are still things that we can get better at. The team that continues to improve to the end of the season will go the farthest.”

In Friday’s match in Langley, the teams traded victories in the first four sets before UBC prevailed 15-9.

Howe had 20 kills while Micaylee Pucilowski had 11 kills. Brie O’Reilly had 38 assists and 15 digs.


