Germany’s Jan Munzenberger (27) chases Switzerland’s Noah Meier (24) during third period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Germany’s Jan Munzenberger (27) chases Switzerland’s Noah Meier (24) during third period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

U.S. forfeits world juniors game against Switzerland due to COVID-19 quarantine

Yet to be determined if U.S. can play Sweden on Dec. 29

The United States has forfeited Tuesday’s (Dec. 28) preliminary game against Switzerland because their team was placed under a COVID-19 quarantine.

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced the news Tuesday morning. The game will be recoded as a 1-0 win for Switzerland and the U.S. team’s quarantine status will be evaluated later to see if they can compete in their next preliminary round game against Sweden on Wednesday.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusIIHF world junior hockeyUSA

Previous story
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants fall to Victoria Royals

Just Posted

The Giants dropped a 3-1 decision Monday to the Victoria Royals in their first game back from the holiday break. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants fall to Victoria Royals

Beverly Genge, Arabella Genge, and Ann Turner from St. George’s outreach committee collected 411 warm socks.
Langley residents help provide toasty tootsies before Christmas

Blossom had so much fun hanging out with Santa during the recent pet photo sessions. This is one of the fun fundraisers hosted annually by the Langley Animal Protection Society. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Pawsitively purrfect photos help charities

Ruth Hamilton with her famous Golden meteor. The rock is currently on loan to Western University for imaging and scans. (Ruth Hamilton photo)
Black Press Media’s Top 25 most-read stories of 2021