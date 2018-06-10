Savanah Roberts of the Langley Fastball Association Lightning Bolts was one of 250 players in 20 teams competing in the Softball B.C. U12 Regional Championships at Noel Booth Park. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

U12C Regional Championships wrap in Langley

Event draws 250 players from across Lower Mainland

The Softball BC U12C Regional Championships wrap up this Sunday afternoon in Langley with 4 p.m. finals at Noel Booth Community Park.

The event is hosted by Langley Fastball in conjunction with North Langley Softball.

There are 20 teams attending, totaling over 250 players, plus coaches and parents, from Langley, Surrey, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Ridge Meadows and Mission.

North Langley Softball president Trevor Moreno called the sanctioned Softball B.C. event a “stepping stone” for many players to older age categories.

“For many of these players in this classification, this probably their only tournament that they’re probably going to do this season,” Moreno said. “Our hope is that we’re going to make this as fun as possible.”

“This is all about having fun, and basically wrapping up their season (so) hopefully they’ll come back and play this game of fast pitch next year again.”

There were night games Saturday night due to rain delays on Friday, Moreno said.


