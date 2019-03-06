U14 soccer team take top spot in league championships

Aldergrove Youth Soccer Club’s Silver U14 boys take gold in league cup championships after another successful season. (Submitted photo)

Aldergrove Youth Soccer Club’s (AYSC) Silver U14 boys take gold league cup championships after another successful season as a hard-to-beat team.

After 12 wins, in playoffs, 0 losses and 2 ties in the B.C. Coastal Soccer League, the team went into their final cup game to prevail 3-0 in the playoffs.

Their final soccer match, against the Killarney Sharks, was tied 0-0 during halftime.

With 15 minutes left in the game AYSC striker Travis Campbell scored a header on net as a result of a team effort that started from their back line. From there, the team was up 1-0.

“We held on until the last minute of extra time when the Sharks managed to sneak in a last second goal that deflated us but didn’t hold us back,” said Gus McDonald, a Silver U14 coach.

“We took our winning ways into penalty kicks and managed to take home the victory,” McDonald explained.

The team’s goalie — Josh Rozenek — made the save on the Shark’s final shot on net to secure the win, and marks yet another championship gold for the Silver U14 soccer team for the second season in a row.

“We’re looking forward to more challenges next year when we register in the U15 Gold level,” McDonald said.