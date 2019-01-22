UFV celebrates 2019 HOF class

The 1999-2000 UFV Cascades men’s basketball team is one of several inductees being honoured during the third annual Cascades Hall of Fame event on Friday. (Submitted)

The University of the Fraser Valley celebrates its past on Friday, with the school’s athletic department presenting its third annual Hall of Fame class and induction.

The 2019 class includes two inductees in the athlete category: Derek Fletcher (men’s volleyball) and Andrea Wigman (women’s soccer). The 1999-2000 national championship-winning Cascades men’s basketball team will be inducted in the team category, and former UFV president H.A. “Skip” Bassford will be recognized as a builder.

The group will be officially welcomed into the hall in conjunction with the UFV basketball teams’ home games vs. the Calgary Dinos at the Envision Financial Athletic Centre. The evening will begin with a private reception with UFV President Joanne MacLean, and will culminate with an on-court ceremony at halftime of the men’s basketball game.

Wigman (now Massie) had a spectacular four-year career with the Cascades women’s soccer program, competing from 2002 through 2005. The Maple Ridge native’s senior campaign in 2005 was remarkable, as she scored seven goals in BCCAA play to lead the Cascades to a 9-1-4 record, and was named BCCAA player of the year, CCAA All-Canadian, and CCAA player of the year

Fletcher was the offensive catalyst during the most successful era in UFV men’s volleyball history, racking up a team-record 948 kills in league play between 2004 and 2009. The Langley product led the team to a trio of BCCAA medals: silver in 2007 and 2009, and bronze in 2008. The Cascades made two trips to the CCAA national championships during Fletcher’s tenure, finishing fourth in 2007 and fifth in 2009.

Dr. Skip Bassford served two terms as president of UFV (1998 to 2009), and presided over a period of great advancement for UFV Athletics. His tenure included two gymnasium building projects – the Student Activity Centre in 2002, and its expansion to the Envision Financial Athletic Centre in 2007.

The 1999-2000 men’s basketball team made school history, becoming the first Cascades squad to win a national championship. The team posted a sparkling 15-1 record in BCCAA regular-season play, with its lone loss coming against the Langara Falcons.

To learn more about the Cascades Hall of Fame or to submit a nomination, visit GoCascades.ca/HOF.