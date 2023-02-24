UFV’s Maddy Gobeil (left) and TWU’s Jayden Gill have both been named Canada West all-stars.

UFV’s Maddy Gobeil, Abbotsford’s Jayden Gill named Canada West all-stars

Cascades star guard, TWU Spartans leading scorer recognized as best in CW

The University of the Fraser Valley’s Maddy Gobeil and Abbotsford’s Jayden Gill have both been named Canada West all-stars.

The CW announced the best for the 2022-23 regular season on Friday (Feb. 24).

Gobeil was named to a first team all-star and was the lone member of the Cascades women’s basketball team to be recognized. She was seventh in the CW with 18 points per game, second in three-point percentage at .435 and third in steals per game at 2.8.

RELATED: Gobeil, UFV Cascades ready for challenge of second half schedule

She was also in the top-20 for assists, assist/turnover ratio, field goal percentage, free throw percentage and three point field goals per game.

She went on to establish a new Cascades record on Jan. 27 with a 38-point performance against the Winnipeg Wesmen. The South Kamloops grad was also a third team all-star in 2021-22.

Gill, a member of the Trinity Western University Spartans, is a Robert Bateman Secondary School grad and had a breakout season in 2022-23. She was named a second team all-star.

She averaged 18.6 ppg, good for fourth in the CW and was sixth for steals with 2.4 per game. Gill also logged the most minutes played of any player in the CW at 732.

She ranked in the top-25 for field goal percentage (.431), three-point field goal percentage, free throw percentage, three point field goals per fame, assists, assist/turnover ratio and blocks.

Gill’s 18.6 ppg was the most a Spartans women’s basketball player has ever averaged. Her top performance this season was back-to-back 30 point games against the Victoria Vikes on Nov. 25 and 26.

Gobeil and Gill each led their teams to wins in the Canada West play-in round on Feb. 17, but both the Cascades and Spartans were eliminated from the playoffs on Feb. 18.

RELATED: UFV Cascades eliminated from playoffs after 73-54 loss to Alberta

