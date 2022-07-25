Unbeatable: Langley peewee Thunder lacrosse win provincial gold

Langley Thunder’s Pee Wee C lacrosse team could not be beaten, winning 12 straight games to earn gold at the provincial championships in Delta. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Sunday, July 11, the team of 11- and 12-year-old players defeated the Chilliwack Mustangs to complete their run of victories.

Thunder, led by coach Brad Nowak, was nine-and-0 through playoffs and provincials.

Their gold medal run began on June 16th with a play-off qualifying 12-2 win over the Port Moody Thunder. Thunder then moved onto a best-of-five provincial-qualifying play-off against the Semiahmoo Rock, sweeping the playoffs in three games.

Thursday July 7th, the provincial championships, hosted by Delta Minor Lacrosse, kicked off and Thunder started things off with a 7-4 win over West Kootenay.

The following day, Langley silenced Delta with a 7-0 shutout.

On Saturday, July 10th, Langley faced the first-place Abbotsford Warriors and took them down 8-7 and 8-5 in consecutive games.

Finally, the team faced Chilliwack in the gold medal game on Sunday, July 11, winning a 7-5 victory.

A team report praised the players, saying they “worked incredibly hard over the course of the entire season and each player actively contributed to the win.”

