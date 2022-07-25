Langley Thunder’s Pee Wee C lacrosse team could not be beaten, winning 12 straight games to earn gold at the provincial championships in Delta. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Unbeatable: Langley peewee Thunder lacrosse win provincial gold

Won 12 straight en route to championship

Langley Thunder’s Pee Wee C lacrosse team could not be beaten, winning 12 straight games to earn gold at the provincial championships in Delta.

Sunday, July 11, the team of 11- and 12-year-old players defeated the Chilliwack Mustangs to complete their run of victories.

Thunder, led by coach Brad Nowak, was nine-and-0 through playoffs and provincials.

Their gold medal run began on June 16th with a play-off qualifying 12-2 win over the Port Moody Thunder. Thunder then moved onto a best-of-five provincial-qualifying play-off against the Semiahmoo Rock, sweeping the playoffs in three games.

Thursday July 7th, the provincial championships, hosted by Delta Minor Lacrosse, kicked off and Thunder started things off with a 7-4 win over West Kootenay.

The following day, Langley silenced Delta with a 7-0 shutout.

On Saturday, July 10th, Langley faced the first-place Abbotsford Warriors and took them down 8-7 and 8-5 in consecutive games.

Finally, the team faced Chilliwack in the gold medal game on Sunday, July 11, winning a 7-5 victory.

A team report praised the players, saying they “worked incredibly hard over the course of the entire season and each player actively contributed to the win.”

